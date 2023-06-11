Happy birthday: Here comes a fresh and adventurous chapter, which you'll often face with a worthy sidekick. You're especially adept at imagining what will benefit all and negotiating mutually beneficial deals to make it happen. More highlights: You'll develop a new talent with a sweet payoff, and travel will lead to a life-changing escapade.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You keep catching yourself in the act of trying to impress someone. It's proof of feelings running on multiple levels. This is your subconscious teaching you about who and what you like.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're not trying to do a job. You're trying to turn a job into art. This is why you'll put more thought into your task than the others do, and this is also why you'll get better results.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You root for the underdog before you even realize how the odds are stacked. It's because you see merit where others do not, and you'll be correct in this, too. Your cheerleading will make a difference.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When your message is not getting through, consider tone. The way a thing is communicated can matter more than the words. Experiment to find what resonates with your audience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You still don't have what you want, but it's also not as far off as it seems. The smallest adjustments can make a huge difference. Mostly, this will be a matter of dialing some efforts back, doing and saying less and making cuts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll notice your influence. It's as though people can't help but agree to your ideas, even the impractical or outrageous ones. Why do they find you irresistible? You're in it for the fun and they want that, too. You'll lead the way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You know who you are. The world will get you and you won't have to tell them with words. It's how you show up, your intentions and the feeling you bring to interactions. Your essence radiates bright and clear.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll become extremely organized in the next few days as you realize just how much needs to be accomplished to set you up for success later this month. Can you enlist more help?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your efforts do not always directly correlate with the results you get, which is why today is special. You'll see results immediately and know in real time the difference you make.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll be a little surprised by the feelings that come up in different situations. Noticing is step one. Next, you'll be more intentional with your reactions so you can conserve energy and resources to use when it really counts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stress isn't all bad. Today's stressor is better dealt with than avoided. It's a minor tension that makes life interesting and brings people together to communicate and collaborate for the solution.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're so good to your friends. A gentle reminder: Your relationship to yourself is more important. Why wait for the opportunity to practice self-compassion? Each morning is a chance to be good to you.