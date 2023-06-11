Houston’s work ethic stuff of legends

After his team had beaten Benton during a girls high school basketball game back in late November, Cabot Coach Jay Cook took a minute to evaluate what his team had just done to grab a road victory.

He smiled when noting the good things his Lady Panthers did to storm back from an early double-digit deficit and pointed out the areas that he felt needed work.

However, when he was asked about the collective effort his team put forth in trying to defend Benton multi-sport star Alyssa Houston, he let out a sigh before answering.

“Man, we did what we could against her,” he said following Cabot’s 49-36 victory. “Although we didn’t do what we wanted, we did make her work some. But we didn’t block her out very well. … She’s one heck of a player.” It’s a pretty safe bet that every other coach in the state shared Cook’s sentiments about Houston whenever his or her team played the Lady Panthers because the all-state forward was just that good.

She was even better in softball.

“Players like her don’t come along very often,” Benton softball Coach Heidi Cox said. “She’s the total package. Offensively, defensively, and she’s a heck of a third baseman, too. Shoot, we moved her around earlier in the season, let her take a couple of reps at shortstop, and she looked good there as well.

“Alyssa is just a very, very talented athlete.” That talent was on display any time Houston took the floor or field, which is why she’s the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Female Athlete of the Year.

The Lady Panthers’ 5-10 dynamic student-athlete earned everything she got, starting with her exploits on the court. She averaged nearly 19 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.5 assists per game to lead Benton to a 23-4 record and a 5A-South Conference title.

According to Benton girls basketball Coach Jerry Chumley, there’s a reason his prized player was able to put up big numbers against anyone she faced, no matter the classification.

“Alyssa was the rarest of your best player,” said Chumley, who’s coached at Benton since 2007. “Your best player and hardest worker earns a day off from time to time, but she’s not built that way. It didn’t matter how long or short a practice session was going to be. She put her work clothes on and consistently outworked everyone in the building.

“That drive in practice was the reason she could play at a high level for 32 minutes if we needed her to.” Houston didn’t necessarily have any interest in slow downing much on the floor where she routinely logged a heavy load unless the game was long decided. But there was also no slacking on her part once the season ended.

As soon as the Lady Panthers played their final game of the season, Houston quickly shifted gears.

“I’ve been playing basketball and softball for forever it seems,” she said. “Since I was like six, I’ve been doing both sports at the same time. It used to be an adjustment for me at first, but the older I got, it sort of became normal. Like as soon as we lost that state tournament basketball game this year, I knew I had to get in softball mode.

“So we lost on a Tuesday but by the time Saturday rolled around, I had already been working out, doing all kinds of softball stuff. My first softball practice of the year wasn’t really my first practice because I’d been hitting, I’d been fielding. I knew I had to be ready.” An amped-up Houston wasn’t a welcome sight for Benton opponents. She hit .687 with 13 home runs and 52 runs batted in. She also pitched 110 2/3 innings and compiled an earned-run average of 0.506 while striking out 254. That production spearheaded the Lady Panthers to a Class 5A state title for a third season in a row and earned Houston the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Softball Player of the Year honor for the second consecutive year.

And she did all of that right after missing more than a week with a foot sprain at the start of the season.

“It’s just a different world for her,” Cox said. “Nothing fazes her, and that’s one of the things that makes her the player she is. She blocks so much out, and when it’s time to perform, she goes out and performs. That’s why she’s such a stellar athlete.

“She simply goes out there and competes, whether it’s in basketball or softball. Her competitive nature, it’s special, it’s different.” Cox said she wholeheartedly believes that Stanford, which is fresh off a Women’s College World Series appearance, is getting a gem in Houston either.

“She’s going to be able to hold her own,” she said. “Alyssa’s going to be able to do whatever the team needs of her. Whether she needs to come in and make an immediate impact or step back, listen and see how things happen out there. Whatever they give to her, she’ll be able to handle it and do it with grace just like she does everything else.” While she is looking forward to heading to California to play for the Cardinal, Houston admits there are some things she’ll miss about basketball.

For as overpowering of a player as she was for the Lady Panthers, she revealed the light-heartedness that surrounded that team was one of the biggest reasons why they won 85% of their games this season.

“Oh my gosh, there was never a time where it wasn’t fun,” Houston said. “Coach Chumley, he made things fun for us. He wanted to make you laugh, and it was every day. All of that transpired over to the team, and that made the bond that much tighter. Like none of us could ever get mad at each other.

“We’d compete hard, but it was always, always love between all of us.”

Houston at a glance

SCHOOL Benton NOTEWORTHY Will play softball at Stanford. … Was named the Gatorade Arkansas Softball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. … Allowed only 24 hits and eight runs for the Lady Panthers’ softball team. … Averaged a double figures in points and rebounds while shooting 62% from inside the three-point line as a basketball player.



