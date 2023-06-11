Joseph Dituri, a university professor who also goes by the moniker Dr. Deep Sea, spent 100 days living 30 feet underwater at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers, with Guinness World Records attesting that he shattered the record of 73 days.

Marcus Harvin called it "the light at the end of the tunnel that gives the day illumination" as he and five others became the first to graduate from a University of New Haven-Yale College prison education initiative, and now he's a parolee set on becoming a defense attorney.

Casey White, an Alabama prisoner serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting a capital murder trial, was handed a life sentence for escaping with the help of a corrections officer who ultimately took her own life as police closed in following a manhunt across three states.

Petrese Tucker, a federal judge, said the plaintiffs "played racist bingo, mocking as many ethnic or religious groups as possible," but an appeals court ruled that a dozen Philadelphia police officers fired or suspended for racially offensive and violent social media posts can pursue a First Amendment lawsuit against the city.

Alita Gaskill, a former police lieutenant in Prince George's County, Md., won a $1.19 million jury award in her civil suit against a state trooper who she said pulled her over for talking on her cellphone and falsely arrested her after the traffic stop degenerated.

Peter Tatchell, a gay-rights activist in Britain, hailed "a groundbreaking step" as the commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police Service apologized for past treatment of the LGBTQ+ community and said, "I am clear that there is much for us to do."

Wilson Chavis of Hughesville, Md., the owner of a funeral home, was charged with fatally shooting a pallbearer at the burial of a homicide victim, with police citing a "longstanding business dispute."

Donald Michael Santini was arrested in California and awaits extradition, with his fingerprints implicating him in the strangulation of a Florida woman believed to have put him on the run since June 1984.

Girvaan Singh Kahma, 16, who was flying from New Delhi to San Francisco with his uncle and brother, said they were stuck in a hostel and it was very cold, but everyone treated them "extremely well" when an engine problem forced their flight to be diverted to Siberia.