In the pine woods

It was announced in late May that Arkansas' unemployment rate had hit an all-time low at 2.8 percent. Employment increased in April for a seventh consecutive month as the state set a record for the number of people employed. And the future looks bright.

Northwest Arkansas, one of the fastest-growing areas of the country, shows no signs of slowing down. Walmart is building a $1 billion corporate campus that will be unlike anything this part of the country has ever seen, Tyson Foods is consolidating its white-collar workers from across the country in Arkansas, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is expanding, and billionaire Alice Walton is turning her eyes to health care with the Whole Health Institute and a medical school.

In central Arkansas, Amazon now employs almost 5,000 people. That has led to the area becoming a logistics and distribution hub with Dollar General, Lowe's and Tractor Supply now building huge distribution centers. It's also a regional financial hub with growing institutions such as Simmons Bank and Bank OZK bringing in talented people from across the country.

In northeast Arkansas, work continues on the U.S. Steel plant near Osceola. It will be the fourth major steel facility in Mississippi County, making it the leading steel-producing county in America. Who could have dreamed a few decades ago that Arkansas would be the nation's steel capital? Add to that the continued growth of the Jonesboro-Paragould corridor, which has usurped Memphis as the place where northeast Arkansas residents go to visit the doctor, shop and dine out.

In Fort Smith, too often overlooked due to the frenzied growth to its north in Benton and Washington counties, a mission to train fighter pilots from around the world will have an economic impact equal to that of a large automobile assembly plant. The long-awaited opening of the U.S. Marshals Museum will draw tourists. The former Fort Chaffee continues to be among the nation's best examples of how to redevelop a military base after its closure.

In south Arkansas, the defense industry boom and the enticing prospect of extracting much-need lithium from brine is leading to predictions of an economic surge for the Magnolia-El-Dorado-Camden area, which business and civic leaders in the region like to promote as the Golden Triangle.

Missing from this exciting equation is the rest of south Arkansas, much of which is covered in pine trees. That's why I'm on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Monticello. I'm in the office of Matthew Pelkki, the school's George H. Clippert Chair of Forestry. In an area so dependent on forestry, Pelkki now finds himself on the list of most important people in south Arkansas. As goes the forestry sector, so goes this region.

Last fall, UAM hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Arkansas Center for Forest Business, long a dream of area legislators. They believed that Arkansas needed a center dedicated to enhancing the competitiveness of the state's timber industry. Pelkki is the center's director.

"About 12 years ago, dean emeritus Phil Tappe and I came up with a simple concept," Pelkki said that day. "Healthy forests, healthy forest economy, healthy forest businesses and vibrant rural communities are really complementary. They all work together."

Another key player is Michael Blazier, dean of UAM's College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources and director of the Arkansas Forest Resources Center.

"Forests in Arkansas contribute about $16 billion annually to the Arkansas economy, including $6 billion in traditional forest products output and another $10 billion in the value of what they bring in from hunting, fishing and recreation," Blazier said. "Integral to the mission of the Center for Forest Business is that managed forests are healthy forests.

"We take great pride in the fact that this is Arkansas' sole university that produces four-year and graduate-level forestry graduates to serve this industry. The center will be here to enhance all parts of the forestry sector."

Then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson was on hand to land a blow from a sledgehammer to the end of a pre-cut log, knocking free a wooden cookie to reveal the Center for Forest Business logo. Hutchinson's office had provided $450,000 in seed funds in 2021.

"The Center for Forest Business will do more than simply allow us to preserve our forests," Hutchinson said. "It will create jobs, increase incomes and strengthen our communities while at the same time managing the forests in a way that keeps them healthy, vibrant and a part of our future."

Pelkki, who came to UAM in 2001, tells me that Maine and Wisconsin are the only two states more dependent on the forestry sector than Arkansas. Pelkki, 60, received his bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan in 1985, then headed to the University of Minnesota for a master's degree in 1988 and a doctorate in 1992.

"When I started thinking about this, it was the Great Recession and homebuilding had dropped by 75 percent," he says. "The density of our forests in Arkansas had doubled during the previous 40 years. We were on the path that so much of the West was on. Too much density leads to more fires and diseases. I feared a big pine beetle outbreak.

"I realized that we could use the market to address these problems. It was the classic win-win scenario. At the same time we were improving forest health, we would be improving economies of towns inside those forests. With growing metropolitan areas such as Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston so close, the products in Arkansas forests should be very attractive."

Pelkki began visiting with people such as former state Rep. Ken Bragg of Sheridan and current state Rep. Lane Jean of Magnolia to find funding. He put together a staff of specialists in areas ranging from timber supply logistics to marketing to manufacturing. The center is concerned with everything from road infrastructure to workforce capacity.

"We'll work closely with agencies such as the Arkansas Economic Development Commission," Pelkki says. "We also plan to work with landowners. Land gets handed down through so many generations that sometimes the ownership details are complicated. We must do a better job sorting that out."

The Center for Forest Business also will work with loggers on training and certification, train log truck drivers (at UAM's technical campus in McGehee) and help mills improve efficiency. Pelkki says the Arkansas forestry sector also needs a coordinated marketing message.

"Whenever wood is appropriate, we want to use wood," he says. "A person in Finland uses seven times as much wood as the average American. There are five big paper mills in this state, and part of our job is to make sure they succeed.

"People like to say we're 'killing forests' when we use paper. It's just the opposite. The more paper we use, the healthier our forests will be since we're growing timber in this state twice as fast as we're harvesting it."

Pelkki estimates that doubling the output of the forestry sector could lead to 30,000 additional jobs in an area of the state that has been losing population for decades.

"We don't have a timber growth problem in the state," he says. "Our job is to find additional markets for what we're already growing. There's what I like to call a woods culture here, and that's not something we want to see disappear. People were meant to be in the forest. In that sense, we're doing rural community development with this center."

