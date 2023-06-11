Indoctrination? It depends

If we've heard it once from the raging cultural right, we've heard it ... a lot.

It's that children must be protected from indoctrination in school as well as from other raging menaces in our sick society, though not, it seems, from the cultural right itself, which appears to contain some of the most insidious threats.

While Gov. Sarah Sanders continues her robotic cant against liberal indoctrination of our little ones in the public schools she seems to detest, one of her statehood role models, neighboring Oklahoma, just approved public funding for a public Roman Catholic charter school.

Let me repeat and emphasize: That would be a straight-out publicly funded school that is a full-out Catholic school.

The Catholic diocese in Oklahoma City with a Tulsa branch that proposed this statewide virtual K-12 school--which kids can stay home and watch on a computer screen--declares unequivocally that the school will advance Catholicism and teach against homosexuality and gender change.

An Oklahoma state board voted 3-to-2 for full-speed ahead on this religious indoctrination even as the attorney general--a Republican, but one able to read the Constitution--warned strongly against the concept. He called the vote a lawsuit-begging violation of the federal constitutional prohibition against government's establishing a religion. He pointed out it was directly crossways as well with state constitutional precepts and statutes also barring such a merger of public money and private religion.

It's called the principle of separation of church and state, an original founders' precept. Until Republicans and religious fundamentalists and evangelicals merged in the 1980s, it was honored fervently by fundamentalists and evangelicals because it protected them from the government. They've come since not to mind that the government is now not protected from them.

You remember what the Lord said: Don't give diddly to Caesar, just take from him.

It seems that the cultural right is not against indoctrination of our children in school. Instead it's only against indoctrination if it doesn't get to do it.

And it could well be--Oklahoma butting up against Fort Smith--that our neighbor's first-in-the-nation public church school will be copy-catted over here as soon as the cultural right next invades the state Capitol to Florida-ize and Oklahoma-ize us.

The fact is that not much that Sanders is doing to revolutionize Arkansas in a Trump-DeSantis image is original. She's merely catching Arkansas up fast to the worst red states.

We should make clear at this point that, in New York, there is a longstanding practice by which Hasidic Jews operate their own schools--all sub-par on student testing scores, The New York Times reports--that receive tax money in addition to donations while receiving government aid for disabled children. Think what you will of that, but just know: Oklahoma is the first place to go statewide with full funding of an all-comer public Sunday School.

Oklahoma cultural conservatives make the political-legal argument that school choice is a right for parents that will free the cream of better teaching to rise to the top, and that to exclude charter schools that are fully religious from that competitive mix--even as some voucher systems offer public aid that can go to parochial schools--is to discriminate illegally against religion.

That's a clever-as-heck smokescreen designed to obscure the clear fact that federal constitutional law expressly forbids government pairing up with a church.

(DROP CAP) Meantime, on the subject of protecting children, readers might consider viewing a binge-worthy four-part series streaming on Amazon Prime called "Shiny Happy People." Warning: It's creepy.

It tells the story of the litters-for-the-Lord movement on the cultural right led by the Springdale-based Duggars with 19 kids, the oldest of whom was accused by his oldest younger sisters of abusing them. That oldest male eventually was sent to prison on charges having to do with possessing child pornography.

The documentary also reports that father Jim Bob got his kids to sign long-term contracts to participate in the TLC Network television "reality" show starring the family, and that he, in most years, controlled and distributed the bountiful money.

The Duggars were devoted leaders in a patriarchal cult-like religious organization run by a man named Bill Gothard. He got ousted in 2014 amid a lawsuit containing numerous allegations against him of sexual abuse and harassment of young girls.

The series also asserted that Gothard's group held camps for youngsters that amounted to free child labor.

I caught the series a few days after beholding a news leak of a list of scores of Southern Baptist clergy members in Arkansas who stood accused in recent years of sexual improprieties also including alleged acts against children.

It all goes to show the sterling credibility and wisdom of the cultural right's red-state emphasis on resisting indoctrination and advancing protection of children.

The only issues are indoctrination by whom of whom and protection for whom from whom.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.