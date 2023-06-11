Injured prisoner, city hit $45M settlement

New Haven, Conn., has agreed to a $45 million settlement with Randy Cox, who was paralyzed while being transported handcuffed and without a seat belt in the back of a police van after his arrest last year, the city's mayor and attorneys said Saturday.

The agreement was reached Friday evening after a daylong conference with a federal magistrate judge, Mayor Justin Elicker said. It came two days after the city fired two police officers who authorities said treated Cox recklessly and without compassion.

"The city's mistakes have been well documented," said a statement by attorneys Ben Crump, Louis Rubano and R.J. Weber, who represented Cox. "But today is a moment to look to the future, so New Haven residents can have confidence in their city and their police department."

Cox, 36, was left paralyzed from the chest down June 19, 2022, when the police van he was riding in braked hard, sending him head-first into a metal partition while his hands were cuffed behind his back. Cox had been arrested on charges of threatening a woman with a gun, which were later dismissed.

"I can't move. I'm going to die like this. Please, please, please help me," Cox said minutes after the crash, according to police video.

Once at the police station, officers mocked Cox and accused him of being drunk and faking his injuries, according to surveillance and body-worn camera footage. Officers dragged Cox by his feet out of the van and placed him in a holding cell before his eventual transfer to a hospital.

Five officers, including those who were fired, face criminal charges in the case. All have pleaded innocent.

Cox last year sued the officers and the city for $100 million. His attorneys called the settlement the largest ever in a police misconduct case.

Cox did not plan to make any public comments over the weekend, Rubano said.

"He kind of relived what happened to him throughout the day yesterday, so it was a very emotional day," the attorney said by phone. "He's unwinding now."

The case drew anger from civil-rights advocates such as the NAACP, along with comparisons to the Freddie Gray case in Baltimore. Cox is Black, while all five officers who were arrested are Black or Hispanic. Gray, who also was Black, died in 2015 after he suffered a spinal injury while handcuffed and shackled in a city police van.

New Haven police have since adopted reforms that include making sure all prisoners wear seat belts. The state Senate on June 5 gave final approval to legislation that would require seat belts for all prisoners being transported.

FILE - In this image taken from police surveillance video provided by New Haven Police, Richard "Randy" Cox slides down the back of a police van while being transported after being detained by New Haven Police on June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. On Saturday, June 10, 2023, New Haven agreed to a $45 million settlement with Cox, who was paralyzed while being transported handcuffed and without a seat belt in the back of a police van last year. (New Haven Police via AP, File)

