Jigs, quail, ducks on week’s discussion agenda

Crappie anglers have expressed considerable interest in a new jig that we mentioned June 4 in an article about fishing legend Bobby Murray.

The jig, produced by Head Hunter Tackle, is called "Stack It." Available in three weights, it features a regular size eyelet on top and an oversize eyelet on the bottom to which you can attach a dropper line. The Stack It jig enables you to use as many jigs on one line as legally allowed.

Murray primarily mentioned the Stack It's usefulness for catching Kentucky bass by doubles during the winter, but he also said that two jigs on the same line is also an effective presentation for crappie.

Bobby Dennis, the noted lure designer for Cotton Cordell, Bill Norman and Luck-E-Strike, refined the design. The jig is unpainted, but it features large eyes. Murray was adamant about this feature, Dennis said, because he is convinced that a shad's large eyes provoke bass and crappie to strike.

DO THE MATH

Karl Hansen of Hensley and Bill Steward of Sherwood alertly caught an error in a recent column about fluted rifle barrels.

The paragraph in question read, "The Swift's barrel has an outside diameter of 2 3/4 inches. The Creedmoor's barrel's outside diameter is 2 7/8 inches."

The correct term was circumference. A rifle barrel with a 2 7/8 diameter would certainly be something to see. It would certainly be unwieldy.

HUNTING WOULD HELP

An employee at a local bank asked if the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's efforts to restore quail in the state are fruitful.

They are to the extent possible.

Lack of habitat is most responsible for declining quail numbers. Industrial agriculture dominates one-third of the state. Eastern Arkansas is all vast rice fields, soybean fields, corn fields and cotton fields. Those fields are mowed, tilled and planted from road to road, with no bushy edge habitat except in ditches. There is no place there for quail to live, breed, and raise their young.

Industrial pine forests dominate another one-third of the state. There is some quail habitat there in the form of cutovers. When a landowner cuts a tract of pine trees, the removal of overstory opens the ground to sunlight and allows grass to grow.

Of course, the landowner quickly plants pine seedlings to make the next crop of pines.

Cutovers make decent habitat for a few years until the pines, which are planted as dense as dog hair, reach a size that shades the ground. The brush gets too thick, and the quail move to the next patch of suitable habitat. Quail don't thrive in this environment. They just sustain. Prescribed fire in those forests would help a lot, but tree farmers don't like fire.

It hurts quail grievously that hunters no longer consider them a premier game bird. State game and fish agencies do not prioritize quail because there is no demand for wild bobwhite quail among hunters. A member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said during a committee meeting some years ago that the retail value of quail was no commensurate with the amount of money and effort the agency was devoting to quail habitat restoration and quail awareness.

On the other hand, every retailer stocks products known as loss leaders to attract new customers with the expectation they will buy more popular, more profitable items.

Because southern hunters no longer demand abundant quail populations, the bobwhite quail is just another bird, no different than a mockingbird, cardinal or redwing blackbird. They probably rank beneath mockingbirds, cardinals and redwings because Arkansans have ample opportunity to see, hear, and enjoy those birds. You have to go way out of your way to have a chance to hear a quail. Actually seeing one, because of its drab color and its habit of hiding in inhospitable places, makes the chance of seeing one remote.

Ducks would be similarly demoted if they were to fall from favor among hunters. We already see it with species of ducks other than mallards. Hunters care a lot about a 23% decline in the mallard population, but most hunters don't give a rip about an 18% drop in the gadwall population since 2019 or a 50% decline in northern pintails since the 1970s.

State wildlife agencies and conservation organizations shower vast amounts of money on mallard conservation because there is so much interest in hunting mallards. If every other duck species vanished, most Americans wouldn't notice.