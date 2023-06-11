Knifesmith Lin Rhea, 2023 Arkansas Living Treasure, enjoys sharing his craft





It's a sunny Thursday morning in May and about 10 knife-wielding men have gathered in downtown Little Rock.

No need for alarm, however. These knife lovers are regulars at the Historic Arkansas Museum's Blacksmith Shop on East Third Street. They are here every Thursday to talk about knives and knife-making, and to show off their own sharp creations.

At the center of the group is Linden "Lin" Rhea of Prattsville, a mastersmith with the American Bladesmithing Society and the Arkansas Arts Council's 2023 Arkansas Living Treasure. Rhea, who turned 66 on May 29, will be honored from 4-7 p.m. Saturday during a reception at the Historic Arkansas Museum. Not coincidentally, Saturday is also when the museum will reopen its newly refurbished Knife Gallery, with activities beginning at 10 a.m.

"It's an extreme honor," Rhea says of the award as he looks around the shop. "Everybody here has offered support."

Rhea was born to Wayne and Pauline Rhea in Benton and grew up there and in Prattsville. The first knife he ever owned was, as best he can recall, a hand-me-down pocketknife that had belonged to his father.

"It was probably an old Barlow," he says while seated on a bench in the shop. "It probably had a bone handle, or imitation stag handle."

He doesn't have that knife anymore, nor does he have any of the other early knives he owned. He still has one of the first knives he ever made, though, from the early 1980s. A fellow he worked with knew about metallurgy and knife construction and showed Rhea a few tips.

Alas, raising a family -- he has three sons and a stepdaughter -- and paying the bills took precedence over knife-making. But in 2002, at the urging of his wife, Kay, Rhea enrolled in a class at the Bill Moran School of Bladesmithing at Old Washington State Park.

"I was amazed that there was such a school," he writes at rheaknives.com.

By 2009 he was a mastersmith. That was the same year he went to work at the museum on the maintenance staff after a 30-year career in construction.

Along with his regular duties, Rhea, a member of the Arkansas Knifemaker's Association, began doing demonstrations in the Blacksmith Shop. He spent about 10 years on staff at the museum before retiring and now devotes his time to making knives and teaching others what he has learned. Twice a month he gets together with the other knife makers and aficionados on Thursday morning to compare their works.

A sampling of Rhea's hand-forged knives can be seen on his website. They range from large Bowie knives to hunting knives, camp knives, axes and Rhea's own X-Rhea design in which the blade and handle are all made from a single piece of steel. There is an elegance and grace to Rhea's work, and holding one of the beautifully balanced X-Rhea knives at the shop is like holding a piece of art that can also do what it was made to do -- cut things with serious efficiency.

"Lin is an artist," says Peter Bleed, who was among those that nominated Rhea for the Living Treasure award.

"His knives feel good in your hand," says knife maker James Thompson, who is seated on a bench in the shop. "You know you can work with it and you can put it on the shelf and it will also look pretty."

"I call it functional art," Rhea says a little later as he stands over the anvil at the shop. "It's our expression of what we think is beautiful ... but I won't make a knife that is not functional. Even my prettiest, most high-end work is all heat-treated, tested and checked."

The Arkansas Living Treasure program began in 2002 to celebrate and recognize "masters of traditional crafts and/or folk arts in Arkansas with the goal of highlighting and preserving Arkansas' unique heritage, identity, culture and history," according to the arts council. Past winners include Hot Springs potter James "Kimbo" Dryden in 2022; chair maker Dallas Bump of Royal in 2013 and sculptor Robyn Horn in 2008.

"Every Arkansas Living Treasure Award recipient demonstrates a mastery and dedication to a traditional craft or folk art," Jimmy Bryant, director of Arkansas Heritage, said in a news release. "Our award recipients are truly living treasures -- they perpetuate and sustain Arkansas' craft and folk heritage."

Recipients are chosen by an independent panel of judges from a list of nominees. The program also honors recipients for their work in passing along their skills and knowledge.

"There was a sincere feeling for Lin, and we wanted to tell him that he was really important for us," says Bleed, a former professor of archaeology at the University of Nebraska who now lives in Little Rock and comes to the shop each week. "He understands the craft and he's really good at encouraging us to think systematically about the craft. There's this creative energy that Lin brings with him and shares with and inspires this community."

As Bleed talks, Rhea has fired up the forge and is heating a piece of steel. In a few minutes he's pounding it with a hammer on an anvil and soon that steel, under his skillful guidance, is taking on the shape of a blade.

Shane Frank is retired from the Air Force and lives near Austin. He's a regular on Thursdays at the shop and says that Rhea has been a good influence on his own knife-making.

"The craftsmanship he brings to what he does, it makes you want to up your game. Seeing his work is very inspiring."

Casey Marshall is the museum program specialist at Historic Arkansas Museum and has known Rhea since 2019. He is also the resident blacksmith, and was trained by Rhea to use the forge and present programming in the shop.

"I volunteered about as fast as I could and he took me under his wing," Marshall says. "I've always admired his patience. He will really coach you and not just correct you."

Marshall describes Rhea as "a lifelong scholar. He's always looking to learn new things, new skills and techniques."

Arkansas' special place in the history of American knifesmithing is explored in the museum's Knife Gallery, which officially reopens at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

New Jersey-born James Black, a blacksmith who was working near the community of Washington in the 1830s, claimed to have made a knife for Jim Bowie, and this large knife famously became known as the Bowie knife.

Here's part of the entry on the Bowie knife and Black at the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas: "Black's knives, embellished with silver plating on the ricasso (the part of the blade immediately above the handle) and silver around the distinctive, coffin-shaped handle, became the most copied of all bowie knives; many Sheffield, England, cutlers produced knives with the coffin handle and/or elements of the silver wrap around the handle."

Among the knives that will be shown in the new gallery is Black's famed Bowie No. 1 (1830).

Rhea, who won the 2018 John White MS (Mastersmith) Memorial Best Bowie award for one of his creations, studied at the Old Washington State Park Bladesmithing school under his mentor, James R. Cook of Nashville. In 2007, Cook, who started making knives in the mid-'80s, became the first bladesmith to be named an Arkansas Treasure; Rhea is the second.

"Over the years, we've developed a friendship," Cook says. "It's gotten to be now that I'll ask Lin, 'How did you do that?' He'll give me pointers. And now that he has re- tired, he is much more innovative than ever before. He's just really on fire right now."

Rhea will speak at Saturday's event, and has been giving some thought to what he will say.

"It has to do with art and where we find it and what inspires us and what gets in the way," he says while standing at the anvil in the shop and as the others listen. "Something that affected me for many years was [not being aware] that I had the ability to make something that somebody might consider to be art. When you have an appreciation for beauty, then you can express it ... there's an connection and it's an emotional thing. That emotional connection is what we want."

This knife was created by Linden "Lin" Rhea, the Arkansas Arts Councils 2023 Arkansas Living Treasure (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Knifesmith Linden "Lin" Rhea, the Arkansas Arts Councils 2023 Arkansas Living Treasure, works a piece of steel into a blade at the Historic Arkansas Museums Blacksmith Shop in May. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Linden "Lin" Rhea stokes the fire in the Historic Arkansas Museums Blacksmith Shop. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Linden "Lin" Rhea, a mastersmith with the American Bladesmithing Society, is the Arkansas Arts Councils 2023 Arkansas Living Treasure. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Linden "Lin" Rhea, a mastersmith with the American Bladesmithing Society, is the Arkansas Arts Councils 2023 Arkansas Living Treasure. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



A detail of an X-Rhea knife created by Linden "Lin" Rhea. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Sparks fly as Lin Rhea makes a fireplace poker at the Historic Arkansas Museum during a demonstration of traditional blacksmithing techniques Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)







