Opinion/Let’s Talk

Lawbreaking: Not just for the youth

by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:40 a.m.

There's no fool like an old fool; you just can't beat experience.

-- Seen somewhere, possibly on a T-shirt

So ... a guy in Germany was convicted of dealing drugs.

No biggie, one might say. Drug dealers are caught and made to pay for their crimes every day.

Worthy of a bit of side-eye here is that this guy is 82 years old.

In a June 5 apnews.com story titled "'Very last warning' for 82-year-old German convicted of dealing drugs," we learn that "a German court says it is giving an 82-year-old man a 'last warning' to avoid jail after he was found guilty of drug dealing, despite 24 previous convictions."

Dang

Print Headline: Lawbreaking: It’s not just for the youth

