Legacy growing for Benton’s Cox

With a hall of fame collegiate softball playing career under her belt and a solid coaching reputation already intact, Heidi Cox garnered a great deal of admiration from her contemporaries long before she took over the reins at Benton High School during the 2011-12 school year.

The thing is, the former Texarkana coach — at both the Arkansas and Texas schools — said she never expected that respect to just simply be given to her when she made the move from southwest Arkansas to central Arkansas more than a decade ago. She didn’t actually go out seeking any kind of reverence from anyone, either, but what she did with the Lady Panthers by her third year at the helm spoke for itself.

What she’s done since has rang out even louder.

Cox’s legend grew even more after she capped off a dominant run for Benton last month when she guided the team to its third straight Class 5A state championship. That title paired nicely with the one she helped the Lady Panthers’ volleyball team earn in October 2022 as an assistant coach.

Those two feats alone — not to mention everything else she does behind the scenes — have drawn even more appreciation for Cox, who is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Overall Coach of the Year.

“No. 1, she is a caring person, and that is the key in coaching,” said Bentonville softball Coach Kent Early, who’s known Cox for years, including during her time as a softball player at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. “You have to put the kids first, and she does that. Coaches, especially my dad, played a big role in her life, and she is now playing a big role in her players’ lives.” Cox’s role is nothing short of a starring part, but her casting was set during the early 2000s when she became UAM’s first softball All-American under the leadership of Early’s father, the late Arkansas Sports Hall of Famer Alvy Early. She was also inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2008.

The success she enjoyed with the Cotton Blossoms, particularly under Alvy Early’s tutelage, set the stage for what she’s accomplished as a high school coach.

Cox led Benton to the Class 6A crown in 2014, which was its third title since 2004. She powered the Lady Panthers to four semifinal appearances and one state runner-up finish from 2015-2019 before directing them through one of the state’s most dominant stretches.

Covid-19 forced the 2020 season to be cancelled, but Benton then ripped off title after title afterward. Along the way, the Lady Panthers put together back-to-back undefeated seasons in 2021 and 2022 and held a state-re-co rd 67- ga m e w i n n i n g streak until losing to nearby rival and Class 6A state champion Bryant in March.

“Going undefeated in those two years, things like that just doesn’t happen,” Cox said. “That was something that was special, and yeah, the streak was special, but honestly, that loss to Bryant was something that ended up needing to happen, I believe. The girls could just sit back, reset and just be ready to go instead of experiencing any kind of added pressure.

“It was probably the best thing that could happen for us, especially at such an early time of the season. We were able to just say, ‘Hey, that’s off our backs now.’ At that point, we wanted to just go out, work hard and get to that state championship game again.” Once Benton got back to the final, it did what it had the previous two years, and that’s close the deal. The Lady Panthers beat Greene County Tech 7-0, giving them their sixth state title in fast-pitch play. The program also won a slow-pitch championship in 1998.

“Every title is special, but they’re also different,” Cox said.

“The girls all have expectations for themselves, and this year’s team wanted to prove some things. We did lose quite a few kids from the previous year, so they all just wanted to play together and for each other. I can’t say enough about the senior class, too, because they provided the leadership that we needed.” For Kent Early, that’s simply a testament to the kind of person his long-time friend has become.

“She is a great example to her players,” he said. “How to be a competitor, a winner, a mom, a great person. She balances it all and is a great mentor for her kids.”

Cox at a glance

SCHOOL Benton NOTEWORTHY Has led Benton’s softball program to four state championships since 2014. … Earned All-American honors at the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 2002. … Coached at Texarkana and Texarkana, Texas, as well. … Has taken Benton to at least the semifinals of the state tournament in every season she’s coached since 2012.



