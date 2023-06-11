Legacy luncheon

Junior Achievement of Arkansas hosted the Legacy Award Business Luncheon on May 25 at the DoubleTree Hotel Ballroom.

The event began with a presentation of colors by the Mills University Studies High School JROTC Honor Guard and the national anthem by the Parkview Arts Science Magnet High School Quartet.

Tonya Villines, president and chief executive officer of Junior Achievement of Arkansas, presented the awards. The Nelson Summit Award -- named after Junior Achievement of Arkansas founder Sheffield Nelson and awarded to a company that has shown commitment to educating the state's youth -- was given to US Bank. Sharon Tallach Vogelpohl and Miguel Lopez were given the Legacy Award, which is for those who have displayed exceptional leadership in supporting academic excellence in the state. The Educator Award was given to Fitzgerald Hill.

Heather Baker served as emcee and Kristen Nicholson was chairwoman for the event, which is the largest fundraiser for Junior Achievement and, according to its website, is "dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures and make smart academic and economic choices."

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins