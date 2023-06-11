Let money rest a bit, and you’ll benefit too

Give it (your money) a rest.

I am currently training for a marathon in December and in efforts to decrease the chance of injury I am working with a strength trainer. Up until working with him my plan to run longer and faster was to simply run more. When he heard this plan, however, he flinched and each time I reported back my mileage, he warned me against such a strategy.

But for two months I wore myself to the ground with long runs during the week and a longer run on the weekend. Finally, one day before we started the workout, he pulled out a whiteboard. R&R was the first column. It was followed by strength, endurance, and nutrition. His words were "each of these is equally important, yet when I speak to you about rest and recovery it's like you zone out."

He's right, I zoned out. More is more, right? It wasn't until he broke down the physiology of rest that I thought maybe there could be something to rest and decided to give it a try.

Two weeks later after "humoring" him (still not completely believing) and adding in rest days, I set a personal record for a 10k run and then a week later an 8 miler.

He must have felt the frustration with me that I have all too often felt in meetings with clients who are on spending treadmills of ever-increasing spending and not knowing how to get off. Seeing the frequency of shopping and Amazon deliveries felt stressful in a way that was separate from lack of saving. It just felt out of control. Sometimes I would ask clients to consider a pause in spending.

While I never had the molecular science or language to offer clients about money-at-rest in the way my trainer had, I knew that saving money wasn't all we were going for. It was obvious to me in those moments that a pause in spending could bring more peace and control around money, a concept that is bigger than pausing spending to save more.

First let's define active money -- or money very much not at rest. Active money is money being put to work. Money gets exchanged for stuff. Then that stuff must be managed, maintained, repaired, stored, washed and folded, organized, sorted, and tidied. Money converts from a passive existence into a requirement of constant energy or effort.

Maybe this is why we love watching people "Marie Kondo" their houses. We see that this accumulation of stuff is an energetic black hole, constantly sucking energy. We all sigh in relief as bags of "stuff" get hauled away. We can almost feel that energy coming back to the individual, rejuvenating them right in front of our eyes.

Each year around this time I help my kids clean out their closet. This year's haul was extraordinary. Goodwill got a trunk full. Unfortunately, the recyclers and garbage got double that amount. More was hauled away than left behind.

I caught myself standing and staring at fully empty shelves and marveling at the serenity I felt in that space. My son decided to do his summer reading session on the closet floor, probably for a similar reason.

Gosh did I feel relief when I saw white peeking through and then dominating my kids' shelves. But I also felt sadness at the waste that could have been avoided: money waste, time waste, and, well, waste waste. We had months of shelves crammed with barely played with toys mixed in with the beloved ones. To think that simply not buying most of that in the first place would have prevented actual stress and chaos. How many Saturday mornings or random Tuesday evenings when 'stuff' cluttered bedroom and living room space did we have to spend time and energy cleaning and sorting stuff the kids didn't particularly want all that much, anyway?

Presumably this stuff was purchased little by little with hopes that it would derive some sort of joy or happiness, but instead the sum total of it brought chaos and stress.

Alternatively, what if they had allowed some money to stay at rest? They could have avoided stress and had the added benefit of more savings for the cars that they are saving for.

Quiet money for adults is a pause, but the benefits are an outsized version of what my kids can achieve. Every Amazon box that doesn't show up keeps energy in reserve.

Instead of the purchase, quiet money asks for a pause. Time becomes an ally for us, as it tempers the urge to buy.

I plan to spend the next three months continuing to find space through removing clutter and restoring my own energy. But unlike past cycles of purging clutter and then restocking clutter, my new intention is to let those shelves have space, to resist the urge to buy more to fill them.

As in running, spending incremental money will not likely bring incremental happiness or energy. In fact, less spending is likely to achieve that goal. Maybe we can all use this summer to give our money some much needed R&R.

Sarah Catherine Gutierrez is founder, partner and CEO of Aptus Financial in Little Rock. She is also author of the book "But First, Save 10: The One Simple Money Move That Will Change Your Life," published by Et Alia Press. Contact her at sc@aptusfinancial.com.