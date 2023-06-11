What the voters think

So Gov. Sarah Sanders' office is criticizing the length of the language in the CAPES petition. Really? It's only that long and complicated because her attorney general made it so. Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students tried two earlier times to get more simplified language approved, only to have Attorney General Tim Griffin turn it down.

Surely, surely he wasn't just trying to run out the clock so the organizers would have less than adequate time to gather the 54,000-plus signatures they need in 50 counties to get this measure on the 2024 ballot. No, surely not. And surely he wasn't just trying to stall so Arkansas voters wouldn't get a chance to weigh in on the massive legislation known as LEARNS.

This legislation, of course, threatens public education to its very foundations in Arkansas, moving money out of public schools and into the hands of private schools if parents so choose. The legislation is also leaving many districts financially strapped to pay the whopping minimum salaries for teachers, especially after the initial public subsidies expire in two years.

Perhaps the CAPES petition gatherers will surprise everyone. Maybe, just maybe, they will blanket the state in droves, gathering what they need. And we'll just see what voters think when given a real opportunity to make their voices known at the polls in 2024. I certainly hope so.

KATE McCARTY

Eureka Springs