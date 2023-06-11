Lindbergh visited Little Rock after his transatlantic flight

Not long after Charles Lindbergh completed his successful transatlantic flight from New York to Paris, he returned to the United States and toured 92 cities in 48 states.

His flight tour (officially known as the Guggenheim Tour, as it was financed by industrialist and multimillionaire Daniel Guggenheim) began on July 20, 1927, at Mitchel Field in New York, and ended at Mitchel Field on Oct. 23, 1927. His landing in Little Rock and the following festivities marked one of the biggest events in the city's history to that point.

Lindbergh's trip to Little Rock started from Muskogee, Okla., where 30,000 people had gathered to see the famous pilot. On the way to Little Rock, he circled over the cities of Fort Smith, Van Buren and Booneville. The Spirit of St. Louis, with Lindbergh at the controls, touched down at 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Little Rock Airport. After he landed, Lindbergh parked his plane inside a hangar that had a door open on one end so his historic airplane was visible to curious onlookers.

After Lindbergh exited his airplane, he entered a car that took him directly to the parade route. The parade began about 2:25 p.m. in Little Rock and then crossed the Arkansas River into North Little Rock for several blocks before returning to the Little Rock side. According to the Arkansas Democrat, "Not less than 75,000 men, women and children, lining the streets over which the honored guest of the city was guided by the reception committee, responded to the youthful colonel's salutations with gasps, greetings, cheers and then louder shouts of joy." The writer went so far as to state that "Arkansas gave Col. Charles A. Lindbergh a reception greater than any ever accorded another man, including two presidents who have visited Little Rock."

City officials of Little Rock and North Little Rock spared no expense in keeping Lindbergh comfortable and safe. Six Arkansas National Guard units were on duty to provide security upon Lindbergh's arrival. In addition, 50 American Legion members were deputized to provide security inside the airport. Another 100 deputies and special deputies were on duty just outside the airport.

The parade ended at the state Capitol an hour after it had started. Lindbergh gave a short speech at the Capitol and promptly left for his room at the Marion Hotel. He gave an interview to newspaper reporters in his room about 4:30 p.m. That night, he attended a banquet in his honor at the Albert Pike Memorial Temple. The toastmaster for the evening event was Alfred G. Kahn, president of the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce. Bishop H.A. Boaz gave the invocation. Moorhead Wright, president of the Little Rock Chapter of the National Aeronautic Association, welcomed Lindbergh to Little Rock. An address followed by Maj. J. Carroll Cone, governor at large of the National Aeronautic Association. Lindbergh was the last to speak.

In his speech, Lindbergh focused on the safety of airplane travel, saying, according to the Democrat, "Aviation has progressed more rapidly during the comparatively few years of its existence than any other kind of transportation. At first it seemed that airplanes would be of no commercial benefit, but later it was admitted that airplanes might be useful as a military weapon."

In an interview with reporters, Lindbergh pointed out that the Spirit of St. Louis had traveled more than 25,000 miles and that the engine had not been overhauled. He said that he believed that his plane's engine should be able to travel another 75,000 miles and should last for 1,000 flying hours.

Lindbergh spent most of the next day (Oct. 2) resting at the Marion Hotel, with the exception of undergoing a physical examination by the flight surgeon of the 154th Observation Squadron of the Arkansas National Guard. He departed Little Rock for Memphis on Oct. 3.

Arkansans overwhelmingly appreciated the fact that the world's most famous aviator had included Little Rock on his tour. In regard to his speech at the Capitol, an unnamed writer for the Arkansas Democrat noted, "Thoughts of aviation itself, however, probably did not enter the minds of the worshipful thousands until Lindbergh stepped before the loud speaker on the temporary platform in front of the statehouse. Up to that time, the largest crowd ever to assemble in Little Rock for one event had devoted itself solely to efforts to get a glimpse of the hero of the day."

