LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: City board OKs property buy for temporary fire station | Portion of Hilaro Springs Road to close

Fire station site purchase gets OK

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of a 0.46-acre property at 1509 Green Mountain Drive for a temporary fire station.

The temporary fire station is meant to replace Little Rock's Fire Station No. 9, located at 1324 N. Shackleford Road, which was damaged during the March 31 tornado that struck the metro area and ultimately "deemed a total loss," according to the resolution approved Tuesday.

According to city board documents, funding for the $470,000 purchase is available from a combination of insurance, Federal Emergency Management Agency aid and city funds.

Records of the Pulaski County assessor's office show 1509 Green Mountain Road is owned by a limited liability company called Abacus Financial Services. The property was last appraised at $321,200.

Hilaro Springs Road closing scheduled

Hilaro Springs Road in Little Rock will be closed to through traffic between Vinson Road and Baseline Road starting June 19, according to a recent news release issued by city spokesman Aaron Sadler.

The closure is expected to last five days as crews drill geotechnical borings near the Hilaro Springs Road bridge, the release said. It was originally scheduled to begin Monday, according to an earlier statement from the city.