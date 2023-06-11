LIVE! Music: Fort Smith’s Chase Myska opens for Jon Lovitz

Fort Smith-based comedian Chase Myskagets to open for the one and only Jon Lovitz at the Grove Comedy Club in Lowell (just north of Fayetteville) on June 30 and July 1. Myska is a regular with the Fort Smith River Valley Comics who host regular comedy shows at Fort Smith Brewing Company.

Myska opens for SNL alumni and award-winning actor at 6:30 p.m. June 30 and July 1. Tickets start at $50 at tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy and are selling fast!

ELSEWHERE

Fort Smith Jazz Jam happens at 6:30 p.m. June 15; UAFS Jazz Catz Jam happens at 6:30 p.m. June 22. The Fort Smith Blues Jam returns in July at the Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow happens at 7 p.m. June 14; The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour happens at 7 p.m. June 22; Samantha Fish plays at 6:30 p.m. July 21; Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Kody West performs at 8 p.m. June 16; the 32nd annual Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Festival with Melody Angel, Jeff Horton Band, Selby Minner and Blues on the Move, Fonky Donky, Jaxx Nassar and Chris & Lolly starts at 2 p.m. June 17 ; Uncle Lucius and Nolan Taylor perform at 8 p.m. June 24; Jacob Stelly and Joint Custody perform at 7 p.m. July 14; Young Buck is rescheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 2; and Scotty Austin reset for 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Between Me and the Plants perform at 8 p.m. June 16 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Bobcat performs at 4 p.m. June 18 at Ava's Place, 2509 Oakview Road in Fort Smith.

Performing at JJ's Grill Fort Smith are Cole Huddleston on June 13; Ava Earnhart on June 14; Trey Russell on June 15; Rhythm Coalition on June 16; Egotrip on June 17; Jason Campbell on June 20; Jim Mills on June 21; Richard Burnett on June 22; Robert Rauch Band on June 23; The Clicks on June 24; Tory Eatmon on June 27; Jocko on June 29; and Egotrip is back June 30. Live music starts at 6 p.m. through the week and 7 p.m. on Friday & Saturday at 5400 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith.

