LIVE! Music: Gov’t Mule opens for The Avett Brothers June 17 in Rogers

Gov't Mule will play some new tunes when they open for the Avett Brothers on June 17 at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. The Grammy-nominated band led by Warren Haynes releases "Peace...Like A River" the day before the show at the AMP via Fantasy Records. The 12-song rock collection features special guests Billy F Gibbons, Billy Bob Thornton and Celisse as well as Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foste,r who can be heard on the album's first single, "Dreaming Out Loud."

Tickets to the Gov't Mule and Avett Brothers show start at $45 at amptickets.com. Gates open at 6 p.m., and music starts at 7 p.m. Access to AMP Underground, a new lower level bar and hangout space, is now open. Learn more at waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

Mule fans should know that they will hit the road this summer for The Dark Side of the Mule Tour, the band's rare Pink Floyd tribute, which follows a full Mule set. Special guest Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will open. According to the band, this will be the final time Mule will perform the Dark Side set, which debuted in 2008 and has only been performed live 10 times in total. Learn more at mule.net.

BENTONVILLE

Ashtyn Barbaree & The Barbarians perform at 7 p.m. June 16; Neon Flight and Sarah Loethen Duo play at 7 p.m. June 19; Circle of Thirds plays July 8; Mildenhall plays July 13 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61, in Bentonville.

Brothers Osborne perform at 8 p.m. July 15 at at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

Songwriters in the Round will feature Chase Hart (Dandelion Heart), Donna and Kelly Mulhollan (Still on the Hill) and Jeff Kearney (The 1 oz. Jig), hosted by Lacy Hampton and Samantha Hunt at 6 p.m. June 22; Chris Durarte performs at 6:30 p.m. June 27 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

Music Moves Presents a Juneteenth Celebration with Branjae at 7 p.m. June 24 for the North Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum. Tickets are $17. A food truck, cash bar and artmaking activities available. crystalbridges.org.

Susie Q, DJ Girlfriend and P for Parker plus a drag performance by JUICYY start at 10:30 p.m. June 24 at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m June 12; Whisky Menders play at 7 p.m. June 16; March to August performs at 7 p.m. June 17 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

Buddy Shute and Mark McGee play at 4 p.m. June 11; Common Roots plays at 6 p.m. June 17; Sam Albright plays at 4 p.m. June 18; India Ramey plays at 6 p.m. June 24; March to August plays at 6 p.m. July 29 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

FAYETTEVILLE

The 27th annual Gulley Park Concert series continues at 7 p.m. Thursdays with Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers on June 15; Arkansauce on June 22; Funk Factory on June 29 for "Kidz Night" with obstacle course inflatables, bounce house, face painting, jumbo size yard games and more; Dead Horse Mountain Band June 29; and Ashtyn Barbaree wraps the series on July 13. Food trucks on-site, dogs on leashes, lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow starts at 8 p.m. June 15; Patti Steel, The Vine Brothers and Dance Monkey Dance perform at 7 p.m. June 25 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit play at 7:30 p.m. June 15; Gone Country plays at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Steel Panther performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Colt Ford plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Brooklyn/Berlin-based percussionist Devin Gray performs at 7 p.m. June 20 at Millar Lodge (trilliumsalonseries.com); Jude Brothers and Kalyn Fay perform at 7:30 p.m. July 15; Florist & Skullcrusher perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 (linktr.ee/onthemapshows) at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive.

TV Preacher, The Salesman and Chrono Wizard play at 8 p.m. June 16 at Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St.

The Mountain Street Stage music series continues at 2 p.m. today with Duo Divinas; Jack Williams on June 18; Modeling on June 25; The Dead Horse Mountain Band July 2; Moriah Bailey July 9; Jumpsuit Jamie & the Can't Wait to Play Boys July 16; The Irie Lions July 23; and Greenland Station Bluegrass Band July 30 at the Fayetteville Public Library. The concerts are free. faylib.org.

LOWELL

Comedians performing soon are April Macie June 16-17; Jon Lovitz (with Chase Myska) June 30 and July 1; Tim Meadows July 7-8; Gianmarco Soresi July 13-15; a Mac and Magic! with George Reader, 1:30 p.m. July 9 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

Foo Fighters and The Pretty Reckless perform at 7:30 p.m. June 14 (sold out); The Avett Brothers and Gov't Mule play at 7:30 p.m. June 17; Matchbox Twenty and Matt Nathanson play at 7:30 p.m. June 23; Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson and Family with Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry and Particle Kid heats up at 6 p.m. June 29. Tickets start at $39.50 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts.

The Red Lens with Protohive and Kin & Company happens at 8 p.m. June 16; Material Girl and the Fame Monsters play at 8 p.m June 17 for the Railyard Live concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

March to August performs at 7 p.m. July 28 at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St. marchtoaugustmusic.com.

NWA Jazz & More Orchestra performs a free concert at at 6:30 p.m. June 23 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater in Memorial Park in downtown Siloam Springs. discoversiloam.com.

SPRINGDALE

Duo Divinas perform at 6:30 p.m. followed by Ensemble Ibérica at 7:30 p.m. June 29 presented by The House of Songs for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

BNDLSS (pronounced Boundless) with DJ Raquel, DJ Girlfriend, DJ Afrosia, DJ Swift 720 and DJ Katastrophe happens from 7 p.m. to midnight June 16 at at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. BNDLSS is an event celebrating Black electronic music artists and Black people's influence on the the electronic music genre/scene.

Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Bert & Heather on June 16; Mountain Gypsies June 17; 96 Miles at 7 p.m June 23; One for the Money on June 24; Abbey Pierce and the Sinners on June 30; and The Rumors on July 1 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

Oh Jeremiah performs at 6:30 p.m. June 23 at Johnson Square Park (5519 W. Hackett Road in Springdale) for the Johnson Square Summer Series with games, prizes and giveaways. Food and drinks are available from local restaurants, and the park is an outdoor beverage district.

WINSLOW

Still on the Hill will perform a retrospective concert of songs and stories spanning 23 years and 11 albums, Jen Hajj will open at 6 p.m. June 24; Squirrel Jam starts at 5 p.m. June 25 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.