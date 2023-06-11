Local notes: Hobbs State Park, Writers’ Colony, CACHE, Single Parent Scholarship Fund

Hobbs

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host dragonfly photographer Robert Thomas for a talk about photographing dragonflies at 2 p.m. today at the park's visitor center, located at 20201 E. Arkansas 12 in Rogers.

Thomas will show his photographs of dragonflies, a subject he has been studying, catching, and photographing for 21 years. After the lecture, visitors can participate in an outdoor catch and release of dragonflies.

Thomas' photographs have been featured on the covers of numerous field guides. His collection of images contains photos of many rare species. When asked how he gets such incredible photographs of dragonflies, Thomas said: "It's a matter of being in the right place at the right time, and a little good luck and know-how."

Visitors are encouraged to bring their cameras.

Information: (479) 789-5000.

Red Cross

A concerning shortfall in blood donations last month could stress the American Red Cross blood supply. The Red Cross collected more than 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of patients. The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds. The public can help ensure continuity for patients by making an appointment to give blood now and in the weeks ahead.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 16-30 include:

Rogers: 12:30-5:30 p.m. June 19, First Baptist Church Rogers, 3364 West Pleasant Grove Road; 1-5 p.m. June 19, Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 20, Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 21, Kellogg, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 100.

Eureka Springs: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 30, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway.

Farmington: 2-6 p.m. June 27, First United Methodist Church -- Farmington, 355 Southwinds Drive.

Fayetteville: 1-6 p.m. June 19, Northwest Arkansas Mall, 4201 N. Shiloh Drive; 12:30-5:30 p.m. June 20, Central United Methodist Church/Central Activities Center, 6 W. Dickson St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 21, Haas Hall Academy, 3880 N. Front St.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 30, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2925 Old Missouri Road.

Springdale: 12:30-5:30 p.m. June 26, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints-Springdale, 6738 Lynchs Prairie Court.

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is excited to announce an upcoming workshop titled "Popular Music Arrangement: A Producer's Viewpoint," led by renowned musician, recording/mixing engineer, producer, and electronics engineer, Eric Bragg. The workshop will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. June 11 in the Great Room at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs.

With a focus on analyzing participants' own music, Bragg will cover a range of essential topics, including arrangement patterns and dynamics, the significance of instrument and musician choices, and the art of creating "space" in the creative process. Participants are encouraged to bring pen and paper to take notes and fully benefit from this immersive experience.

The workshop has a capacity of 20 participants, and a recommended donation of $20 is suggested. Secure your spot by registering early.

Information: writerscolony.org/events or (479) 253-7444.

CACHE

CACHE announced the second year of the Creative Exchange Fund (CXF). Applications for the program will open on June 12 and close on July 17. Successful applicants will be notified in August.

All practicing creatives, artists, nonprofit organizations, and for-profit creative collectives are eligible to apply for CXF funds. Interested parties are encouraged to attend a general information session at 6 p.m. June 15 and an in-person site tour of The Medium at 10:30 a.m. June 24.

CXF is a programming initiative designed to support Northwest Arkansas artists and creatives. The program invests in creative production capabilities and skill sets by subsidizing artist time, access to space, and professional development resources.

Five unique opportunities make up the program:

Producers: The Producers fund supports innovative community-engaged events organized by individuals or organizations. The Medium campus serves as a launchpad for event producers to generate greater social and artistic impact.

The Platform: The Platform fund supports performance-based artists and organizations presenting new work for the stage. The Medium's 371-seat theater provides an opportunity to engage large audiences in a theatrical setting.

Mixtape Music Series: The Mixtape Music Series is a free, all-ages, live music series that funds 16 musicians presenting original work. Each monthly Mixtape performance consists of two 45 to 60-minute acts within the Blackbox, Stage, or Main Gallery.

The Medium Artist Residencies: The Medium Artist Residency provides practicing 2D and 3D visual artists a creative studio space for six weeks; allowing them to take creative risks, expand artistically, and build relationships with the community.

Spectra Series: Spectra Series invites visual artists, artist collectives, and art facilitators to host a group exhibition in either The Medium's Main Gallery or outdoor campus. This fund celebrates bold, innovative, and thought-provoking collaborative exhibitions with at least three artists.

Execution of all Creative Exchange Fund projects will take place at The Medium, a CACHE creative hub located in downtown Springdale. In its first year, CXF awarded funds to 56 Northwest Arkansas artists and creatives who mounted 80 unique activations.

CXF is made possible with the support of the Tyson Family Foundation.

Information: themedium.art/cxf.

WelcomeHealth

WelcomeHealth was awarded $60,000 from the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation in support of its mission of providing no-cost medical and dental care to our community's most vulnerable residents. These grant funds will directly provide 1,415 free medical and dental services for 283 adults and children.

There are more than 62,000 individuals in Northwest Arkansas living in poverty and without health insurance, so the services of WelcomeHealth are crucial to less fortunate families who cannot afford or access care at other facilities due to office visit co-pays or expensive deductibles.

Information: (479) 444-06033 or welcomehealthnwa.org.

Single Parent

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas, a leading provider of educational opportunities, has announced that the application deadline for the scholarship program is coming soon. Aspiring students who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply before the deadline to secure their chance at receiving financial support for their academic pursuits.

The scholarship program at SPSFNWA aims to help single parents in Northwest Arkansas create futures for their families by providing direct financial assistance, as well as supportive services for those who are pursuing post-secondary education and live in Benton, Carroll, Madison, and Washington counties.

The application deadline is June 15.

Information: spsfnwa.org.