Police beat

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:42 a.m.

A Little Rock woman faces felony charges after police say she ran a red light around midnight Saturday, critically injuring another motorist, and then fled.

Witnesses saw Tlisa Colvin, 34, run a red light near 1100 Main St. around 12:08 a.m. and hit the other vehicle, according to an arrest report. The other driver suffered critical injuries while the passengers suffered minor injuries, police said.

Colvin fled and officers found and arrested her near Sixth and State streets, about a mile from the scene of the collision, according to the report.

Colvin faces felony counts of second-degree battery and leaving the scene of an accident with injury as well as three misdemeanor counts of third-degree battery and one of running a red light.

She was being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday night with no bond amount listed, an online inmate roster showed.

Print Headline: LR woman jailed after traffic crash

