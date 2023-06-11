Man City claims first Champions title





ISTANBUL -- Billions of dollars have been spent and many tears shed on Manchester City's journey to the summit of European soccer.

The mission was completed in Istanbul's Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium on Saturday as the Abu Dhabi-backed club won the Champions League title for the first time and perhaps heralded the start of a new era of dominance in the competition.

"It was written in the stars. It belongs to us," said Pep Guardiola after the 1-0 win against Inter Milan, as tears flowed again from the manager, his players and a sea of blue-shirted fans.

On this occasion, the emotion was pure ecstasy.

The victory, courtesy of Rodri's 68th minute goal, has been 15 years in the making since Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan transformed City into one of the richest teams in the world overnight.

This was the final frontier for Guardiola's team, which also completed a rare treble of trophies after winning the Premier League title and FA Cup this season.

The Champions League had always been a step that seemed out of reach even for a team that has spent more than $1.5 billion on the world's best players and hired probably the greatest coach of his generation in Guardiola.

With that psychological barrier broken and the spending power to further improve a team that has already proved too good for the rest, the potential is there to win European club soccer's biggest prize on multiple occasions.

Guardiola joked about being "just 13 Champions Leagues away" from Real Madrid.

"If you sleep a little bit we will catch you," he said. "But I don't want after one Champions League to disappear, so work harder next season and be in there. There are teams that win the Champions League and after one or two seasons disappear. This is what you have to avoid. Knowing me this is not going to happen. But at the same time I have to admit it, it is a big relief for the club, for the institution, for everyone to have this trophy."

This trophy will also strengthen the case to declare Guardiola the greatest coach ever as he collected his third Champions League title and 30th major piece of silverware.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne reacts following a challenge as Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola walks on the pitch during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)



Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi gestures during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne crouches on the pitch after getting injured during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, comforts his teammate Kevin De Bruyne after he got injured and had to be substituted by Manchester City's Phil Foden during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)



Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan holds up the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)



Manchester City's Rodrigo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)



Manchester City's Rodrigo, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Manchester City's Rodrigo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Manchester City's Rodrigo, top right, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)





