Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office recorded the following marriage licenses:

Christon Dennis Fitzgerald, 19, and Diamond Leeora Hunt, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 5.

Stanley Derosiers Jr., 57, of Plainville, CT, and Esther King, 49, of Star City, recorded June 5.

Kenneth Ray Smith Jr., 18, and La'Kya Samere Moore, 18, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 8.

Rickey Larry Curry Sr.,, 61, and Antoinette Delores Carter, 46, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 8.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted, according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Zachary Scroggins v. Hannah Woolridge, granted May 30.

Laresha Denham v. Shamar Denham, granted May 30.

Camesha S. Williams v. Keith L. Robinson, granted June 2.

Jennifer Brooks v. Brian Brooks, granted June 2.

Amy K. Billings Puthoff v. Camron L. Puthoff, granted June 5.

Chandra Pitts v. Cedric Pitts, granted June 5.

Cynthia Spadoni v. Joseph Spadoni, granted June 6.

Steven Roberts v. Doris Marie Roberts, granted June 6.

Robert Dane Reed v. Angela Reed, granted June 8.

Courtney Banks v. James T. Banks IV, granted June 8.

Trevor Gilliam v. Peggy G. Gillette, granted June 8.

Anthony Davis v. Linda Davis, granted June 9.