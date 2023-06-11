Massive O-lineman has Hogs at the top

Massive 4-star offensive lineman Jac’Qawn McRoy has Arkansas at the top of his list after his official visit to Fayetteville.

“Right now, No. 1,” McRoy said of where Arkansas stands with him.

McRoy, 6-8, 367 pounds, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville, visited Ole Miss prior to his Arkansas trip. He plans to visit Kentucky on June 16-18 and Oregon on June 23-25.

He gave his thoughts on the visit.

“It went pretty good,” McRoy said. “I liked it. Coach [Sam] Pitt is pretty cool. The whole coaching staff, family environment.”

McRoy said the photoshoot at Arkansas stood out.

"That’s probably one of the best photoshoots I’ve ever took,” McRoy said. "It had everybody hyped up. Don’t always do that on photoshoots.”

His interaction with the coaches highlighted the trip.

“They’re really engaged and really care about you as a person,” McRoy said. “Not just what you can do for them on the field. I like that.”

ESPN rates McRoy a 4-star prospect, the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 57 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class. McRoy visited the Razorbacks last summer, for the Alabama game last October and in January.

His mother is high on the Razorbacks.

“Oh, she loves it,” he said. “She’s Woo Pig to the heart.”

McRoy is fond of offensive line coach Cody Kennedy

“Oh, I love coach Kennedy,” McRoy said. “I call him shorty. That’s my guy. He’s just real cool.”

He plans to announce his college decision June 30. He explained why he might commit to Arkansas.

“Because of Coach Pitt. He’s an O-line coach and head coach,” he said.