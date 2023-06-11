Meeting with Williams highlights Huff’s Arkansas visit

A meeting with Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams highlighted the official visit to Fayetteville for Valley View 4-star linebacker Brian Huff.

“It was great,” said Huff, who arrived Friday and left Sunday. “The visit overall has been great. First SEC visit, so I was excited to get to see everything. I got to sit down and talk to Coach (Williams) about where I'm going to play, where they're going to use me and how they're going to use me.”

Huff, 6-3, 225 pounds, of Valley View High School, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Missouri, LSU, Mississippi State, Central Florida, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UNLV and other programs.

Huff, who officially visited UCF last weekend, plans to officially visit UNLV on June 16-18 and Missouri on June 23-25, and he is working on a date to visit Oklahoma State.

His talk with Williams on Saturday excited him.

“I know he likes to blitz a lot. I love to blitz, so that was kind of intriguing to me,” said Huff, who was accompanied by his mother on the visit. “They want to use me as like a MIKE [line]backer, then sometimes on the edge as well. Kind of like how Drew Sanders played; kind of like that role."

His admiration for Williams is evident.

“Coach T-Will, that's my guy,” Huff said. “He's so up. His energy is always so up. He's always so happy and fun to be around.”

His role in the Arkansas defense fits his talents.

“I love that,” Huff said. “That would be a lot of fun, coming off the edge and playing the middle. That'd be a lot of fun.”

He also communicates with assistant linebackers coach/senior defensive analyst Jake Trump in the recruiting process.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 12 linebacker and No. 155 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

He had 92 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 recovered fumbles, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups and 1 blocked field goal as a junior.

He broke down where Arkansas stands with him.

“They're up there pretty high,” he said.

Huff gave his timeline on a decision.

“I'm thinking either the end of this month or right before my birthday, September 8th,” Huff said.