Message delivered

From winning two Olympic soccer gold medals and two FIFA World Cups, Carli Lloyd has cemented her legacy as one most successful female athletes of all time, but now she's focused on sharing her journey.

On Saturday night, Lloyd was the keynote speaker at the 11th annual Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps awards banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

"I think it's a great opportunity," Lloyd said of speaking at the event for the first time. "Obviously, there's no professional sports here, so I think it's really an awesome event that kind of brings together all the top tier high-school athletes."

The two-time FIFA Player of the Year shared stories of playing on the national stage, working her way through college and eventually retiring from soccer in 2021. She preached that, even if she once was a professional athlete, it took hard work to get to where she is now.

More than 400 athletes from 12 sports in Arkansas listened to her message inside of the Wally Allen Ballroom.

"I get to come in and share some wisdom with all of these aspiring athletes," Lloyd said. "Maybe they want to go on to college. And, maybe post college, they have a professional career. So I want to hopefully share some of my experiences. It's difficult and you have to really work hard. It's not not about luck. It's about creating your own luck and your own path."

Throughout her career, Lloyd played in 316 games with the United States women's national team, totaling 134 goals and 64 assists. She cemented her legacy by retiring as the third-ranked all-time goal scorer for the USWNT.

Lloyd credits her success from her love, passion and ability to triumph past failure, which is what she thinks is truly important for finding one's niche or passion.

"My first love was soccer and kicking that ball," Lloyd said. "That kind catapulted me into the journey. It was an easy thing to practice. It was not a chore for me to go out and get extra touches on the ball, kick the ball up against the curb or juggle.

"I sacrificed a lot throughout my youth career, and I wouldn't do it any differently. I don't have any regrets of saying no to a friend's party versus going to a soccer tournament. So it takes a lot of sacrifice and a lot of work."

Once Lloyd officially made it to the professional level, she learned that playing soccer was a 24/7 lifestyle. She simply couldn't shut off her mind or not practice, and every day was an intense battle.

She now speaks at events to inspire and provide an understanding for what it takes to reach the pinnacle of success.

"I think there weren't enough live role models or these types of opportunities when I was a kid," Lloyd said. "I resonate really well with hearing people's stories and when they share their experiences. because you don't know how many people you're going to touch in a particular moment with something that you say or a reaction that you give them when you meet them."

As Lloyd continues her retirement, she said she hopes to speak to reach high school student-athletes across the world.

"What's really special is that I can come here and talk about my journey, my experiences, and also touch the lives of so many other aspiring athletes," Lloyd said. "Even if they're not aspiring to go on and play professionally, it still applies to life. ... To speak to high schoolers that are just kind of starting out their lives or getting closer to their adult lives. That for me is really special."