‘Mountain boomers’ released in Ozarks

Zoo-raised lizards released in state

Conservationists recently released 43 eastern collared lizards bred at the Little Rock Zoo in the Arkansas Ozarks thanks to an innovative partnership between the Little Rock Zoo, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the University of Arkansas, the University of Central Arkansas and the Arkansas Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit.

Eastern collared lizards, or "mountain boomers," are federally listed as a species of greatest conservation need in Arkansas. They are some of the largest lizards found in Arkansas, with some males reaching 14 inches long. These native lizards are particularly striking with vibrant yellow, green and teal blue colors in males. Females are muted green with red-orange markings.

Degradation of the rocky glades that comprise their habitat has led to the decline of eastern collard lizard populations in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Suppression of fire has allowed cedars and other woody plants to overtake these thin-soil mountain areas, changing the plant communities required by animals that inhabited them.

This is the first time researchers and biologists have collaborated with the zoo to provide yearling eastern collared lizards for release in newly restored habitat. According to the AGFC's code of wildlife regulations, release of any animals into the wild is illegal unless done with prior permission from the AGFC. The agency worked closely with the zoo to collect lizards bred at the zoo and then release their yearling offspring into the proper habitat once the zoo had hatched and raised them.

The Collared Lizard Conservation Team, as well as several other federal, state and private agencies, has focused on restoring glade habitat throughout the state to benefit many species, including northern bobwhite quail, wild turkey and several glade endemic plants, arthropods and vertebrates. Restoration efforts include prescribed fire, cedar removal, invasive plant treatments, prairie plant reseeding and adding large rock piles, the primary refuge for many glade species.

The release was the first of many planned for the future to re-establish this valuable Arkansas treasure to the landscape. The conservation team anticipates reintroducing several more populations to other locations in the state, which will include state parks, AGFC and private land.