Museum sets party for fireworks show

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum will host its Pops on the River fireworks fundraiser watch party on July 4.

Limited seating is available to watch the show from the deck of the USS Razorback submarine on the Arkansas River.

Tickets are $15 per person. Parking passes are $10 per vehicle to park inside the sea wall. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/p6r3ff5v (one will have to make an account before selecting number of tickets) or in person during business hours.

The museum is at 120 Riverfront Park Drive in North Little Rock.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for sale, as will beer and wine through the donation bar. No outside food or beverages will be permitted.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin around 9:30 p.m.. The parking lot will open in the late afternoon.

More information is available by calling (501) 371-8320.