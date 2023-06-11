Drake could make a big mark at this year's BET Awards. The chart-topping performer scored seven nominations at the show airing live June 25 from Los Angeles. He's up for best male hip-hop artist, male R&B/pop artist, best collaboration and viewer's choice with Future and Tems for their song "Wait for U." Drake's three other nominations are shared with 21 Savage, who has five nods. The tandem is nominated for album of the year for "Her Loss," and best group and viewer's choice for their hit "Jimmy Cooks." Rapper GloRilla, nominated for her first Grammy this year, is the second-most-nominated act with six. She's up for best female hip-hop artist, new artist, album of the year for "Anyways, Life's Great" and video of the year for "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B. She also scored two nominations in the best collaboration category for "Tomorrow 2" and "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" with Hitkidd. Along with 21 Savage, Lizzo came away with five nominations. Beyoncé, SZA, Ice Spice, Chris Brown and Burna Boy each have four. Show officials say there are plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop during the telecast, with performers announced soon. The show will honor film and sports as well. Best movie nominees include "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Creed 3," "Emancipation," "Nope," "The Woman King," "TILL" and "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody." Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is nominated for sportsman of year and will compete against LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Aaron Judge, Jalen Hurts, Gervonta Davis and Bubba Wallace. LSU stars Angel Reese and Alexis Morrisare are nominated for sportswoman of the year along with Allyson Felix, Candace Parker, Naomi Osaka, Sha'Carri Richardson and Serena Williams.

Britain's Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced last week. Eugenie, the niece of King Charles III, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on May 30. The baby, who weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce, is the couple's second child, with 2-year-old August now a big brother. The baby "is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald," the princess said on Instagram. "Augie is loving being a big brother already." Eugenie, 33, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. The child is 13th in line to the throne.