N.C. senator censured by state’s GOP

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Republican delegates in North Carolina voted Saturday at their annual convention to censure Thom Tillis, the state's senior U.S. senator, for backing LGBTQ+ rights, immigration and gun violence policies.

As Tillis has gained influence in Congress for his willingness to work across the aisle, his record of supporting some key policies has raised concerns among some state Republicans that he has strayed from conservative values.

Several delegates in Greensboro criticized Tillis, who has held his Senate seat since 2015, for his work last year on the Respect For Marriage Act, which enshrined protections for same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law.

Both the state and national GOP platforms oppose same-sex marriage. But Tillis, who had opposed it earlier in his political career, was among the early supporters of the law who lobbied his GOP colleagues in Congress to vote in favor of it.

Others criticized him for challenging former President Donald Trump's immigration policies and for supporting a measure that provided funds for red flag laws, which allow state courts to authorize the temporary removal of firearms from people who they believe might pose a danger to themselves or others.

Tillis initially opposed Trump's plan to use military construction dollars to build a wall along the nation's southern border, but he eventually shifted his position.

Tillis spokesperson Daniel Keylin defended the senator's voting record, writing in an email to The Associated Press that he "keeps his promises and delivers results."

While the vote Saturday, which took place privately, cannot remove Tillis from office, supporters said they hope it sends a firm message of dissatisfaction. A two-thirds majority of the state party's 1,801 voting delegates was needed for the resolution to pass, party spokesperson Jeff Moore said.

State Sen. Jim Burgin of Harnett County said the vote to censure Tillis sets a dangerous precedent and does not allow enough flexibility for individual interpretation of party values.

"I don't think we need to be attacking our own," he said. "You don't shoot your own elephants."