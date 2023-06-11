NHL top prospect draws rave reviews

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The NHL is going to have another Connor to contend with very shortly.

For everything two-time NHL MVP Connor McDavid has accomplished in Edmonton since being selected No. 1 in the 2015 draft, Connor Bedard is on the same trajectory in being pegged as this year's top eligible draft prospect, Central Scouting director Dan Marr said Friday.

"He's right up there with Connor McDavid, it's just the next generation," Marr said in touting Bedard's quickness, shot and ability to read and adapt. "So Connor McDavid started that trend, and Connor Bedard is going to lead it into the next trend."

The annual NHL pre-draft combine in Buffalo, N.Y., is resembling more of a coronation for the 17-year-old Bedard, who has spent the past two years putting up generational numbers with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League while also shining against his peers on the international stage.

"I think you can use a lot of adjectives to describe it," Regina Coach John Paddock told The Associated Press recently in comparing Bedard's production at the same age level to McDavid and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

"That's quite a high ceiling," said Paddock, a former NHL coach and player. "But there's no indication he's not going to do that based on what he's done to date."

The Chicago Blackhawks own the No. 1 pick, and are highly anticipated to use it on Bedard when the draft opens in Nashville, Tenn., on June 28.

Bedard held his latest meeting with the Blackhawks at the combine in a relationship that began at a top-prospects camp in Toronto last summer.

Bedard's arrival would coincide with the franchise in transition, with Chicago moving on from its aging core after trading 2007 No. 1 pick, Patrick Kane, and with captain Jonathan Toews' future uncertain.

"Yeah, it'd be awesome," Bedard said of the possibility of being selected by the Blackhawks. "The history of that organization, that city with sports would be unbelievable. We'll see what happens, but to be selected, that would be a huge honor."

Bedard said he's following McDavid's advice to stay in the moment and not peak too far ahead. He added, his dream to play in the NHL began no different than those of his colleagues: the moment he picked up a hockey stick growing up in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

What separates Bedard, however, is his exceptional skating ability and a hard shot, which is even more lethal given his quick release.

With Bedard the likely top pick, the intrigue at the draft is likely to revolve around who rounds out the remainder of the top five selections.

University of Michigan's Adam Fantilli is second among North American skaters on Central Scouting's final list, followed by top American prospect, William Smith, who played for USA Hockey's developmental program. The top two European skaters are also considered in the mix with Sweden's Leo Carlsson and Russia's Matvei Michkov.

Anaheim is scheduled to pick second followed by Columbus, San Jose and Montreal.

