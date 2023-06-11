Sections
North Little Rock weather radar 'basically off' because of faulty air conditioner, official says

by Ashley Savage | Today at 6:32 p.m.
Paul Siebenmorgen with the National Weather Service points out the dual polarization radar on the 30-foot radar dish at the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in North Little Rock in this October 2012 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

The National Weather Service's North Little Rock office on Sunday placed its radar on “stand-by mode” due to problems with the air conditioning unit in the radar building, the weather service office said in a tweet.

“Once the building does cool off, we will be able to turn [the radar] back on until it gets too hot again," the office later tweeted. "This will be the case until repairs are completed.”

“The problem is that the air conditioning in the radar building is faulty,” Joe Goudsward, a senior forecaster with the weather service, said Sunday. “We have to turn the radar basically off to keep it from overheating and damaging it.”

Goudsward said the parts needed to fix the air conditioning have been ordered.

“They’re supposed to be here some time next week," he said.

Goudsward added that the radar being down should not impact the station from being able to send out weather alerts and notifications when necessary.

“We’re using adjacent radars in Fort Smith, Springfield and Memphis to kind of fill in the picture over Central Arkansas,” Goudsward said. “Plus we’re using satellite data. We’re really just using different tools to perform the same job.”

