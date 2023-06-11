Nugent wins in hurdles; UA nabs 3rd

A University of Arkansas hurdler won at the NCAA Outdoor Track Field Championships on Saturday night in Austin, Texas, but it was Ackera Nugent, not Britton Wilson.

Nugent, a junior who transferred to Arkansas this year from Baylor, won the 100-meter hurdles in a wind-aided time of 12.25 seconds. The allowable wind for records is 2.0 meters per second or below and the reading for the race was 3.8,

Nugent's time was the fastest by a female college hurdler under any conditions.

Wilson, the defending NCAA champion in the 400-meter hurdles, finished seventh in 55.92 running the race 25 minutes after she took second in the 400 in 49.64.

It was the final race in collegiate competition for Wilson, a fourth-year junior who said last week she will turn pro after the NCAA meet.

Wilson, the collegiate record holder in the 400 (49.13), was attempting to become the first female to win the 400 and 400 hurdles at the same NCAA Championships.

"That double has never been done for a reason," ESPN2 commentator Dwight Stones said. "It's probably impossible."

Arkansas capped the final meet for Lance Harter -- who is retiring after 33 years as the Razorbacks' women's cross country and track and field coach -- by winning the 1,600 relay.

The Razorbacks' relay of senior Paris Peoples and sophomores Joanne Reid, Nickisha Pryce and Rosey Effiong won in 3:24.05 with Texas A&M second in 3:26.12.

The relay victory pulled Arkansas up to a third-place finish in the team race with 46 points.

Host Texas, coached by former Razorback jumper Edrick Floreal, won the team title with 83 points. Florida was second with 51 points.

Harter, 73, led Arkansas to seven national championships, including this year's NCAA Indoor title when the Razorbacks edged Texas 64 points to 60, and 45 SEC titles.

Chris Johnson, an Arkansas assistant the past 12 years who coaches the sprinters and hurdlers, will replace Harter as the Razorbacks' head coach.

Texas junior Rhasidat Adeleke won the 400 in 49.20, breaking the NCAA meet record of 49.36 that Wilson ran in Thursday night's semifinals.

The Razorbacks scored 19 points in the 400 with Price third in a personal-best 50.23 and Effiong fourth in 50.77.

Nugent beat a loaded field in the 100 hurdles that included Kentucky senior Masai Russell, the collegiate record holder, and LSU junior Alia Armstrong, last year's NCAA champion.

Russell was second in 12.32 and Armstrong was third in 12.49.

Nugent made it a national sweep in the hurdles. She won the 60 hurdles at the NCAA Indoor meet.

"It was phenomenal," Nugent told reporters after adding the 100 hurdles victory. "That's the fastest I've ever felt my tiny legs go.

"I just needed to stay in my lane, stay focused, don't listen to the crowd and just keep going."

Nugent was interviewed by ESPN2 immediately after the race.

"I've been working very hard because last year I was in the stands," Nugent said of watching the NCAA Championships last year after she didn't advance out of the West Prelims. "I couldn't run. I didn't know what I was going to do.

"But I hung onto God and I went on a new journey and I trusted the process with my coach [Johnson].

"It's shown that no matter what you're going through, no matter how hard you work, just trust in God and keep going, because he will take you to the line."

Arkansas State University senior Camryn Newton-Smith finished eighth in the heptathlon with 5,790 points. She had the third-best javelin throw on Saturday (148 feet, 4 inches) and fourth-best long jump (wind-aided 20-8 1/2).

Razorbacks sophomore Sydney Thorvaldson was 12th in the 5,000 in 16:03.61.

Texas junior Julien Alfred won the 100 (wind-aided 10.72) and 200 (wind-aided 21.73) and also ran a leg on the Longhorns' winning 400 relay team (41.60).

Texas won its fifth NCAA Outdoor title and first since 2005.

"If you look at her body of work and compare her to all the great sprinters all-time in the NCAA, this has to be the best female sprinter ever," Floreal told ESPN2. "Bar none."