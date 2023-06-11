BASKETBALL

Raptors, Rajakovic near deal

The Toronto Raptors are in the process of finalizing a contract with Memphis assistant Darko Rajakovic to become the team's next coach, a person with knowledge of the matter said Saturday. The team and Rajakovic entered into an agreement in principle for him to become the franchise's 10th head coach on Saturday, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the final details are pending. The 44-year-old Rajakovic replaces Nick Nurse, who led Toronto to the 2019 NBA title and went 227-163 in his five seasons with the Raptors.

MOTOR SPORTS

Almirola a surprise winner

Aric Almirola won the NASCAR Xfinity Series' inaugural race at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday night, capitalizing on a late restart and an even later mistake by Kyle Larson. Almirola drove his Ford to the first-ever victory for RSS Racing, his first career road course victory, his fourth career Xfinity victory and his first in the series since 2017. RSS Racing has a partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing. A.J. Allmendinger finished second ahead of Larson, who had dominated the entire Xfinity weekend until Almirola snatched the victory in the series' first race on this winding, hilly course at the base of Northern California wine country.

GOLF

Holmqvist holding on

Dani Holmqvist birdied the par-5 18th for a 4-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Hyo Joo Kim on Saturday in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J. Holmqvist, the 35-year-old Swede seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, took an 11-under 131 total into the final round today on the Bay Course at Seaview, close to the casinos in Atlantic City. She opened with a career-best 64 on Friday. Holmqvist had seven birdies and three bogeys in the second round. Kim birdied the last two holes in a 65. The South Korean player had eight birdies and two bogeys. Ranked eighth, she's a five-time LPGA Tour winner. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis turned in a 70 on Saturday and is at 1-over 143. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) posted a 74 on Saturday and missed the cut at 2-over 144.

Pan leads Canadian Open

Days after being blindsided by the PGA Tour's partnership with Saudi Arabia's wealth fund, Rory McIlroy put himself in position for a run at a third consecutive Canadian Open title. McIlroy, the strongest voice against Saudi-funded LIV Golf who said Wednesday he feels like a "sacrificial lamb," shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday at tree-lined Oakdale, leaving him two strokes behind leader C.T. Pan. The four-time major champion from Northern Ireland won in 2019 in at Hamilton, then -- after the event was canceled for two years -- won last year in Toronto at St. George's amid a flurry of LIV Golf controversy. Pan, from Taiwan, birdied the final two holes for a 66 to get to 14-under 202. The 31-year-old former University of Washington player won the 2019 RBC Heritage for his lone PGA Tour title.

BOXING

McGregor KOs Heat mascot

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong. Burnie -- more specifically, the man who occupies Burnie's costume -- briefly sought medical attention Friday night after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets. The Heat said Saturday that the employee, who was not identified, received pain medication and was resting at home. McGregor was there as a promotional gimmick for a pain-relief spray -- and was booed by many in the Miami crowd even before the bit started. The flame mascot was wearing oversized boxing gloves and a robe akin to what a fighter would wear entering the ring for a bout. McGregor hit Burnie with a left hook, knocking him down, then punched the mascot again after he hit the floor. McGregor then tried to "spray" the mascot with the pain-relief product, while several members of the Heat's in-game promotional team dragged Burnie off the court. McGregor hasn't fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His last win came in January 2020.