On with the show

Curtain Call Red Carpet Premiere began with a cocktail reception on May 25. The fundraiser for Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled (AEDD ) was held at the Argenta Community Theater in North Little Rock.

The evening included a dinner and Broadway-style show -- "Acts in Rock" -- by AEDD clients. Jeanne and Judge Barry Hyde were named as the 2023 Spirit of Giving honorees and presenting sponsor was Little Shaneyfelt Marshall & Co.

Money raised from the event benefits AEDD's program Jobs 4 You which provides resources for their clients dedicated to resumé writing, interview skills, skill-based employment matching, and job training which provide opportunities for social interaction and personal independence.

Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled, according to its website, "empowers individuals with developmental disabilities to improve the quality of their lives."

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins