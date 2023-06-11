OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Women put hearts into health, WAC shares maestro with supporters

Friends of Artosphere gathered for Cocktails with Corrado on May 15 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. The festival patrons sat in on the Artosphere Festival Orchestra's rehearsal for the following evening's performance, then enjoyed cocktails and a q-and-a with Corrado Rovaris, principal conductor.

The Artosphere Festival, which ran throughout the month of May, "celebrates art, music and nature with exciting performances, activities and events that the whole family can enjoy," organizers say. "Each year, Artosphere spotlights artists and performers from around the world who are inspired by nature, and provides a creative framework for the community to discuss issues of sustainability and environmental awareness."

Friends mingling with the maestro included Reed Greenwood, Marti and Kelly Sudduth, Carol and Ed Clifford, Malcolm Hayward, Marybeth and Micky Mayfield, Mary Lynn Reese, Ann Marie Ziegler, Paula Jenkins and Lee Brown, Jill and Tom King, Shelly and Travis Mauldin and Kay and Ellis Melton.

Go Red

The Go Red for Women's Health luncheon May 16 drew some 900 American Heart Association supporters to the Rogers Convention Center. The annual event helped the nonprofit organization raise nearly $600,000.

"Heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined. Death in women has decreased by more than 30 percent over the past 12 years, but the fight is far from over," organizers say. "The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement helps educate and empower women in the fight against both heart disease and stroke."

Paula Ryan, Walmart's senior merchandising director for beauty, and Misty Quaid, the sales manager for The Emerson Group, served as Go Red co-chairwomen, and Jenny and Dave Marrs, stars of HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous," were this year's guest speakers.

Kimberly Sargent, heart survivor, shared her heart transplant story, which involved numerous complications, with those gathered, saying, "I tell you this to [help you] understand the importance of advocacy. If I did not advocate for myself every single step along the way, I would not be here."

Sargent then issued a challenge for all attending to advocate for something in 2023 -- "whether it be your health, your wellness, your sister, your mom, your friends, your family, that position in your career, in your job, or the promotion you know you deserve. No one, and I mean no one, can tell you how you feel. You are worth everything you deserve, and you deserve everything you are worth."

The Go Red Fashion Show featured designs by Rulli Torres, local designer and University of Arkansas professor.

Ashley Hovermale was named this year's Woman of Impact at the luncheon. Other nominees were Catie Beth Doyle, Melissa Fleeman, Haley Owen, Sonia Spinks and Zuzuki Baltazar Monarez.

Up next for the association is Paint the Town Red on Saturday at JJ's Live in Fayetteville.

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health. Local support includes Life Is Why sponsor The Emerson Group; signature sponsors 3M, Haleon, WhyteSpyder and Tyson Foods; and media sponsors 5NEWS, NWA Business Journal/Talk Business & Politics, Citiscapes and Celebrate.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Kyden Reeh (back, from left), Brett Sost, Johanna Meadows, Catie Beth Doyle, David Owens, Tina Worden; Danielle Cobb (front, from left), Caylie Alexander, Dave Bealey and Misty Quaid help represent the Emerson Group at the Go Red for Women luncheon on May 16 at the Rogers Convention Center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Debbie Alsup and Twilla Brooks, Circle of Red co-chairwomen (from left); Jenny and Dave Marrs; and Misty Quaid, Go Red for Women co-chairwoman, stand for a photo at the American Heart Association fundraiser May 16 in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Kimberly Sargent (left) and Danyelle Musselman stand for a photo at the Go Red for Women luncheon May 16 in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Marvelia Herrera (from left), Irma Chavez, Mafe Nava, Zuzuki(cq) Baltazar, Edith Flynn, Jazmin Castillo, Marcy Chavez, Thalia Barajas and Zuzuky(cq) Monarez attend the Go Red for Women luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Ed and Carol Clifford (from left) and Paula Jenkins and Lee Brown enjoy the Friends of Artosphere Cocktails with Corrado. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Becky Brink (from left) and Shelly and Travis Mauldin visit at the Walton Arts Center on May 15. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Nancy Dadigan (left) and Ann Marie Ziegler enjoy Cocktails with Corrado at the Walton Arts Center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

