OPINION | PAPER TRAILS Little Rock freelance reporter wins national award for Tyson reporting

Civil Eats, the California-based outlet that reports on the American food system, won a James Beard Foundation Media Award for excellence in investigative reporting last week for "Injured and Invisible," a series on the safety of animal agriculture workers.

The 11-month-long investigation was reported by Little Rock-based freelance journalist Alice Driver, Civil Eats associate editor Christina Cooke and Gozia Wozniacka.

Driver's story, "Tyson Says Its Nurses Help Workers. Critics Charge they Stymie OSHA," is a look into the Springdale-based meatpacking company and issues with its on-site care system.

The foundation's media awards pay tribute to outstanding food authors, broadcast producers, journalists, podcasters and content creators.

"I cried," Driver says of her reaction when she learned of the award. "I'm a freelancer. Civil Eats entered me for this award and I didn't know that they did it. When I found out we were nominated, I was really thankful to Civil Eats. And it was a surprise to me that we won because we were up against much bigger outlets like the Washington Post."

Driver, 41, is the author of the 2015 Arizona Press book "More or Less Dead: Feminicide, Haunting, and the Ethics of Representation in Mexico." She is currently at work on two other books, "Life and Death of the American Worker," which is scheduled for release next spring from Astra House, and "Artists All Around," a memoir about her family's friendship with "Where the Wild Things Are" author and illustrator Maurice Sendak that will be published in 2025 by Princeton Architectural Press.

She began reporting on Tyson in February 2020 after receiving a grant for covid-19 reporting from National Geographic.

"There is nobody in the state doing anything on this issue, and that's crazy to me because there is a lot to report."

Her reporting on Tyson and its workers first appeared in the New York Review of Books and she was also tweeting about her work when she was contacted by Civil Eats. Driver received support for her story from the Pulitzer Center, whose mission is to raise awareness of underreported issues.

Lee van der Voo was Driver's editor.

"A handful of very powerful companies control the vast majority of meat in this country and they put a lot of pressure on the reporters who come knocking to learn more about how it is produced," he says in an email. "Alice keeps knocking, and I think it's this combination of doggedness and fearlessness that makes her work so valuable."

"It's been great to get some recognition for this kind of work," Driver says. "Writing about Arkansas, it can be hard to get traction. It's a state that can sometimes get lost among other news."

