100 years ago

June 11, 1923

BENTONVILLE -- According to J.R. Grant of Little Rock, rural school specialist with the state Department of Education, Benton county has one of the largest and most active associations of school directors in the state. Dr. Grant attended the meeting of the directors held here the past week in connection with the Benton County Teachers' Institute, and made an address on "Improvement of Arkansas Rural Schools," before a joint meeting of the teachers and directors.

50 years ago

June 11, 1973

Governor Bumpers told the graduating class of University of Arkansas Medical Center Sunday that the general excellence of health care in the United States had contributed to making it too expensive and inaccessible for some portions of the population. He said the high cost of the increase in technology and the centralization of physicians and hospitals in urban areas had made adequate health care too expensive for some persons and too remote for others. ... As partial solutions to the problems, Mr. Bumpers recommended more general practitioners rather than specialists and more emphasis on paramedical training for nurses and physicians assistants.

25 years ago

June 11, 1998

Pulaski County's population growth, stagnant in recent years, could pick up the pace over the next 25 years because of the area's healthy economy, riverfront revitalization and an aging community, according to projections released Wednesday. But neighboring counties stand to grow more. From 1990 through 2025, the Metroplan report estimates, the county's population growth will climb slightly more than 1 percent a year to 40 percent -- still well below the growth of the outlying counties, the council of local governments in central Arkansas predicted. Metroplan's projections for 2025 derive from the projections of Metro 2020, the long-range transportation plan based on migration trends from 1970 to 1990 and completed in early 1994.

10 years ago

June 11, 2013

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Planning Commission is considering a 55,085-square-foot expansion at Oaklawn Park, increasing the south end of the casino. The commission will consider the expansion plan at 6 p.m. Thursday in Hot Springs City Hall at 133 Convention Blvd. The casino area is about 90,000 square feet and includes more than 800 gaming positions, a Las Vegas-style race book, poker room, restaurant and cocktail lounge.