Parents’ new swimming pool allows my son to ‘be a boy’





I'm writing from my parents' swimming pool.

When they broke ground last summer, I couldn't believe it. My dad mows his grass twice a week and runs a sprinkler sunup to sundown. When I think of my dad, I think of him in the yard, picking weeds, planting wildflowers, or digging ditches of various lengths and depths.

So, yeah, I was shocked when he decided to tear up his sanctuary and put in a pool.

After the last few weeks, the first few weeks of no-school summer, I'm starting to understand why Dad was willing to make such a sacrifice.

No amount of candy or TV time can pull my kids away from the pool. We live on the lake. We have canoes, paddle boards, a pontoon boat and a dock, all at their disposal, but nothing beats the pool.

My daughter learned to swim a few years back. My son, on the other hand, has clung to his floatie like a man lost at sea.

That is, until this week.

This week, my son learned to swim.

I wrote a song once that starts with this line: "Learning to walk's got to feel like learning to fly, with each new step you rise up closer to the sky." I think the same is true of swimming.

I can't remember the first time I swam for real. Legend has it, I swam before I walked. My mom was a lifeguard at the Forrest City Country Club. I spent every summer in that pool, jumping off the high dive, zipping down the blue slide.

Watching my boy dive into water and start paddling for the first time took me right back to those nearly forgotten days. He'd jump off the edge and swim to the other side. Hang on long enough to catch his breath, then off he'd go again.

The water has always given me a certain kind of freedom I can't find anywhere else, a cool, protective membrane from the weight of this world. Watching my boy go, I know he feels the same way, and trust me, he needs all the protection he can get.

My son is allergic to fire ants, and when I say allergic, I mean we carry an EpiPen with us wherever we go.

I don't remember fire ants back when I was a kid. They're everywhere now. I'm sure there are worse allergies for a 3-year-old boy to have, but I can't think of any.

We don't step foot outside without combing the grass for mounds. We spread ant killer on our yard monthly. My boy wears high black socks, long pants, and tennis shoes every day, even in the heat of an Arkansas summer. He cries some mornings before school, begging to wear shorts like the other boys.

One thing I've found in this life is that the bad paves the way for the good. The bad makes the sweet stuff even sweeter.

There's nothing sweeter than watching my son prance around in his shorts at Mom and Dad's pool. Bright blue trunks like he has seen his friends wear. No socks or tennis shoes either. When he swims, I see something even better than what I can remember from my first time in the water -- I see a boy finally getting to be a boy.

