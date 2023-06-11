Pence criticizes both indictment, Trump before N.C. crowd

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Former Vice President Mike Pence took the stage at the North Carolina Republican Convention to loud applause from the crowd, welcoming a candidate who has risked losing GOP support by denouncing his former boss.

Pence pitched himself as a candidate who would bring the country back to normalcy, saying that under Democratic President Joe Biden's administration, the country is "barely recognizable."

"This country is in a lot of trouble. President Joe Biden and the radical left have weakened America at home and abroad," he said, bringing up inflation, security at the southern border and the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Pence responded to former President Donald Trump's indictment, saying it undermined confidence in the federal justice system. He encouraged people to hear out Trump's defense and listen to the facts in the coming weeks.

A federal indictment revealed Friday charges Trump with 37 felony counts related to keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

"We gather here in North Carolina after a very sad day for the country," Pence said. "A former president of the United States facing an unprecedented indictment by the Justice Department run by the current president of the United States, a potential political opponent."

But his support for Trump wavered as Pence addressed his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. When a mob of Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol after Trump lost reelection, Pence broke from Trump and refused demands not to certify the 2020 election results.

In his role as vice president, he had no right to overturn the election, Pence said. He chose the U.S. Constitution and always will, he said, and Trump was wrong then and now.

"Anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States," Pence said to a quiet room.

Pence praised the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that had protected the right to an abortion federally. He disavowed claims that the court's decision cost Republicans the 2022 midterm elections in the name of restoring "the sanctity of life."

Echoing some of the sentiments of Friday night's convention speaker, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the former vice president said children are "being indoctrinated into radical ideologies." He also called for North Carolina military base Fort Liberty to be renamed Fort Bragg, which DeSantis similarly did the night before.

Pence also leaned into his faith as a Christian throughout his speech, vowing to protect religious freedom in schools.

Pence formally announced his candidacy for president on Wednesday, his 64th birthday, with a firm denunciation of his former boss Trump, with whom he ran with as vice president in 2016 and 2020.