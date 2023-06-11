Pet of the week

CeCe is a 2-year-old border collie/Labrador mix.

Cece was one of the longest tenured dogs at a local shelter. When his family was located, they could no longer care for him. So, months and months he waited patiently, becoming a favorite of the shelter staff, until CARE for Animals came along to get him out. He seems to get along with just about every dog he’s met so far. He has even been known to do OK with cats! Cece is sure to make a great pet for any family as long as you have a fenced yard or can take him on consistent walks.

For information on adopting Cece, call (501)603-2273 or visit careforanimals.org .