PROFILE | Bob Fehlman: As CEO of Simmons Bank, he relies on balance: don’t overreact or underreact.

Seemingly everything you could want to know about Bob Fehlman, chief executive officer of Simmons First National Corporation and Simmons Bank, can be ascertained by a leftward glance upon entering his glass-wrapped Little Rock office. The wall tells the story of the Chicagoland kid who loves his sports and his family, knows his numbers and knows them well, and who has climbed the ladder to lead one of the largest banking interests in The Natural State.

Dominating the wall space is a triple bookcase, each section crammed with mementos telling the story of a different facet of his life. The first is his career, and it's dominated by small glass desk plaques, a traditional tchotchkes handed out at the conclusion of a successful merger. There are too many here to count quickly, each denoting a deal he helped complete that grew the bank to what it is today.

Panel number three is devoted to church and family, as the grinning photos and special touches from his personal life attest. And the middle is a sort of transitional zone between his home life and work, a blurred, fuzzy line many people struggle to maintain but which can be done, he says, with intentional effort and the support of a strong and loving spouse.

Together, the collection and the surrounding cacophony of photographs and awards form a compelling diorama of Fehlman, one that's still being constructed even after nearly 40 years with the bank. His latest chapter, as president and CEO, comes with enough opportunity and challenge by which he can fill several more bookcases. But while the job is new the pace is the same for Fehlman, who takes each day as a new beat in the rhythm of life.

"The biggest thing I always talk about is having balance in your life," he says. "The balance is trying not to overreact and not under react. It's really about where you are and where should you be that keeps even balance in your life, whether it's personal, whether it's work, whether it's faith. Shouldn't be extremes on either end. To me, it's always been about where are you in your season of life and can you adjust?"

CULTURE SHOCK

Despite spending the entirety of his career in the whitest of white-collar professions, Fehlman has always brought a lunch pail mentality to the office, a residual byproduct of his upbringing. The youngest of four, he grew up about 40 miles north of Chicago in Lake Zurich, Ill., which he described as a stereotypical all-American small town.

Fehlman's father, a carpenter, would tote his son along to worksites and school him on the various aspects of his stock and trade, both in skill and in ethos.

"What my dad taught me bringing me out on the sites is how to do the basic stuff," he says. "I wasn't an expert at anything, but I got a good understanding of how to wire things, how to plumb, how to build something, all that.

"The other things that my dad showed me were work ethic and doing the right thing. My dad was hard-working, a good quality person."

The family's journey took a major turn when they moved to Hope in 1979. His parents chose Arkansas, having fallen in love with the state while traveling on their honeymoon, but for the 14-year-old Fehlman, it was like moving to the moon.

"There was no internet; that was before there were [more than] three or four channels on TV," he says. "Everything we got was probably six months behind what they did on the East or West Coast. Food was different. And my accent; people had a hard time understanding me and I had a hard time understanding them."

Fehlman, who was entering ninth grade at the time, soothed the culture shock by playing football and baseball in high school. He also enrolled in a class on a whim that irreversibly changed the arc of his life.

"One of the classes the school had was called JET, Junior Executive Training. I really only took the class because my friends were in it," he says. "It was a two-hour class right after lunch and I ended up enjoying it more than any other class. They really did a good job with general business, personal finance, principles of accounting, how to track stocks. I wish every school had this; it was such a good course even if you weren't interested in business.

"I'd always got bored with history and math, but when I discovered accounting through JET, it just clicked. I got it. In fact, the teacher set it up for me to go talk with a local CPA and I spent some time with her. She explained how you can do this in private practice or how it can be applied in business. I had no idea how any of that worked, and it really set the groundwork that this is what I'd like to do."

ACCOUNTING TYPE IN A FRAT

Fehlman set off for Henderson State University in Arkadelphia where he'd major in accounting, the first in his family to attend a four-year institution of higher learning. He enjoyed college life to the fullest through Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, but drawing on his philosophy of balance, he also derived some educational value out of the usual college high jinks, things that served as early formation for his leadership style.

"As an accountant type, you're more of an introvert than extrovert," he says. "I didn't go with the intent to join a fraternity, but I ended up joining and pledging and it was extremely valuable to me. One, you make lifelong friends. But what I also learned there was the leadership side. I ended up in my pledge class being vice president and later being leadership in the fraternity."

One particularly pivotal moment came as chairman of the frat's biggest fundraiser, a boxing night that raised thousands of dollars and attracted huge crowds.

"We had Henderson and Ouachita fighting each other and I mean, thousands of people would come to this," he says. "We had a VIP section, we put programs together. We'd go to Hot Springs and see the distributors there and they'd print our program, our biggest advertisers being Anheuser-Busch and Miller. We had multiple committees; ringside, setting up, getting the boxers, advertising."

Fehlman achieved further balance via his personal life, marrying his wife, Debbie, whom he'd met in high school, in 1985. He also buckled down academically, recognizing the rigors of his chosen field of study.

"Back then we had probably 120 declared accounting majors," he says. "After you get through principles, that drops down to about 80 and then after you start intermediate the second year, you're at 75. By the time you graduate, there's 30 or 40. It's a lot to go through over the years."

Fehlman impressed people enough that he was allowed to start work on his master's degree before he'd completed his undergrad. He was also awarded a graduate assistantship in business development as part of the Small Business Association.

"I had a paid job, 20 hours a week, to counsel businesses when I didn't know what counseling was," he says with a chuckle. "Didn't officially have my degree yet but was working on my master's."

MOVING TO PINE BLUFF

All of this juxtaposition didn't ultimately alter the need to find a job after college, which led Fehlman to a campus job fair. There, he met with representatives of Baird, Kurtz and Dobson, which is today FORVIS.

"I interviewed with the two partners," Fehlman says. "My grade point wasn't the best my first year or two because I had a good time, but the last two years it was very good. They said, 'Your interview went so well, we're going to invite you to come to Pine Bluff.'

"I thought this is good experience, never been to Pine Bluff, I'll go there. Went, took the interview and they offered me a job that day. I really thought it was such a good opportunity because at the time, Baird Kurtz and Dobson's Pine Bluff office was the largest in the firm, even larger than Little Rock."

"From my perspective of working with Bob, he surrounded himself with really good people and based on what I could tell, everybody enjoyed working for him," says Ryan Underwood, a retired partner with FORVIS who has known Fehlman for almost 30 years. "He's had some very tenured people underneath him over the years who've helped him succeed.

"The integrity that he's got is just incredible. He always wants to know what the right answer is and where the gray area is and black and white. It's not like, what's the popular answer; it's what's the right answer. And whatever the right answer was, that was where everybody underneath him lined up. I think that made him just an incredible leader."

Beyond the usual accounting chops, Fehlman also stood out for his expertise with technology.

BUSINESS MACHINE SAVVY

"I always like to tell the story about the most critical class I took in college," he says. "You'd think it would be advanced accounting or something, but it was actually business machines where I learned how to use the 10-key calculator. I started at BKD with eight people and the other seven didn't know how to use a 10-key. They sat in the office for 20 to 40 hours the next two weeks doing it until they could do it without looking. At 10 in the morning on my first day, I was on my first job."

When Fehlman made the jump to Simmons Bank, it was a move that probably looked questionable to most people. The bank wasn't the juggernaut it is today, quite the opposite in fact.

"It was a half-billion-dollar bank, but it had a lot of financial trouble. It was really struggling," Fehlman says. "[Former bank chairman and CEO] Tommy May was brought in to clean it up and even he didn't know how bad it was until he got here."

May, a member of the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame, is credited with getting the bank stabilized and positioned for growth quickly, a process for which Fehlman had a front-row seat.

"I was in audit, but started working on acquisitions," he says. "We did our first acquisition of failed S&Ls around '91, in Northwest Arkansas. I remember being up there for two weeks and running the accounting department from a hotel room. I had fax machines and computers but this is before internet. I had all this stuff lined up and we'd get the entries every day; I'd make them and send them back to Pine Bluff and they'd book them. But you had to fax them; there was no other way to do it."

Fehlman would quickly become one of May's most capable and trusted lieutenants, a relationship that solidified in 1995 when Simmons Bank found itself at a strategic crossroads of being swallowed up and providing a short-term payoff to shareholders or slugging it out as an independent institution and growing via mergers and acquisitions. The board choose the latter.

Marty Casteel, who retired in 2020 as chairman, CEO and president of Simmons Bank, remembers Fehlman as a capable and skilled executive who always improved the people around him.

"First of all, he's very intelligent and always prepared," Casteel says. "I had the privilege to work with him for 35-plus years and I would say that not only is he probably the best-prepared person in the room, he's just very intelligent and diligent overall.

"Bob also always took time to share his knowledge with people and was willing to use his expertise to teach others. As much as anything, he was a leader by example, and he shared his experiences to enrich the careers of the people that worked with him."

THE FUNDAMENTALS OF BANKING

By the time Fehlman took over his present role in January, Simmons Bank's scraping-by days were long gone. Now a major regional institution, it boasts $27.6 billion in assets and 200 locations in six states in this, its 120th anniversary year. The challenge to grow and remain profitable are as acute as ever, of course, but Fehlman's strategic viewpoint -- an amalgam of mentors' wisdom and hard-won personal experience -- feels equally valid for Simmons as behemoth as it was when the bank was the underdog.

"It really gets down to staying focused on the fundamentals of banking, on asset quality, capital and liquidity," he says. "Mr. May always called it the ACL; if an athlete loses their ACL they're done, and it's the same for banking. If our foundation of asset quality, capital and liquidity has issues, we're not going to survive.

"The same goes for who we choose to acquire. Under George Makris' leadership, we really went on a path for 10 years where we did 12 or 13 acquisitions, and we went from $4 billion to $27 billion.

Makris currently is the executive chairman of Simmons First National Corp.

"We did a lot. We were an acquirer of choice. But we looked at a lot of other banks, too, about double or triple the number of deals that we did, banks which we looked at and passed on."

All of which has led Simmons Bank to an enviable financial position, one which allows it to invest heavily in people, systems and processes that boost efficiency and prepares the brand to thrive no matter what market changes come its way.

"It really comes back to planning, working with your leadership team and really working together and not just making rash decisions," he says. "When I talk about balance, that's it: Don't overreact and don't under react."

Bob Fehlman, CEO of Simmons Bank, at Simmons headquarters in Little Rock on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)