Relationships with UA coaches has 4-star RB high on Hogs

Four-star running back target Nate Palmer was all smiles while recapping his official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

“It went pretty good,” Palmer said. “The hospitality was great. The coaching staff, as you can see, they show love every time I'm down here. They always find time to make sure I get down here, so I feel like that's pretty good.

“Coach (Sam) Pittman is really welcoming and it's nice to see a head coach you can actually have a conversation with and you don't have to be scared to talk to and you can talk to him about anything.

“The same for [running backs] coach Jimmy Smith. We had a great conversation. We talk basically [on an] every-other-day basis. I feel like it's pretty good, the relationship I'm building with these coaches, and I feel like we could take it far.”

Palmer, 6-0, 190 pounds, of Decatur, Texas, has more than 30 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Missouri and Auburn.

He talked about where the Razorbacks stand with him.

“It's definitely in the top two, and they're on my mind every day,” said Palmer, who also visited Arkansas in January. “Me and my dad are going to have a conversation and we're going to see how we close this thing out.”

Palmer rushed 328 times for 2,250 yards and 25 touchdowns, and had 30 receptions for 308 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior.

He was named District 8-5A D-I Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore at College Station High School after rushing for 897 yards and 9 touchdowns on 120 carries.

Palmer liked that Arkansas’ running game flourished after Raheim “Rocket” Sanders went down in the Liberty Bowl. Seeing Rashad Dubinion and AJ Green rush for 99-plus yards each in the game caught his attention.

“I feel like it's very special,” he said. “It shows the development that he has in that he's working those guys. He can get them to the next level and he can make them even better than they were when they came in. I feel like that's pretty special, and he can do the same thing with me.

“I hope that we can get this thing rolling.”

On3.com rates him 4-star recruit, the No. 19 running back and No. 255 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is the No. 50 recruit in Texas.

Palmer revealed what’s next for him.

"Probably one or two more,” Palmer said of possible visits. “It's probably just going to be one, to be honest.”