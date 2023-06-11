River Valley Eats: Kat Robinson says Tammy Lou’s Cafe has classic breakfast and lunch

The country cafe is a beloved standard in smaller communities. For Pottsville, Tammy Lou's Cafe at 6330 U.S. 64 fills this need quite well, offering breakfasts and lunches six days a week. There's always a couple of daily specials shared out on the cafe's Facebook page, and there's a standard menu that's both reasonably priced and accurately reflects the sort of fare most diner aficionados expect.

I've been lucky enough to enjoy a few meals there these past few months. For breakfast, Tammy Lou's has a number of items available -- like a platter-sized slab of country ham served with two eggs, hashbrowns, toast and coffee; pancakes and French toast; a selection of omelets; egg breakfasts with sausage or bacon. Each of these comes with your drink of choice, be it juice, milk or coffee. There are also many combinations of breakfast sandwiches and a la carte offerings. I tend to go for the hamburger steak, smothered in brown gravy with onions, served alongside two eggs and hashbrowns with toast or biscuits. The patty is ample, and the coffee never gets cold, thanks to the warm-ups the wait staff always make sure keeps coming.

Lunches vary daily, and it's not uncommon to see chicken fried steak, taco salads, Philly cheesesteaks and all-beef hot dogs circulating on the specials menu. The menu sheet at the table suggests a number of variations on the traditional hamburger, with a change in the number of patties offered, whether or not to add cheese or bacon, and the like. There's also a pizza burger and a patty melt, and judicious amounts of fries or onion rings to share along with it. These are all expertly griddle-fried and presented with a smile. I'm a big fan of the patty melt, and am well pleased to spend a quarter hour dallying over one while dunking my onion rings in ketchup and listening to the local scuttlebutt as the regulars share what's happening in their lives at nearby tables.

Another winner is the vegetable beef soup, just like your mom may have made it if you grew up around these parts, and really good for the cold weather days. Tuck into a Chuck salad if it's offered when the temperatures knock on the door to 90 degrees.

Get a dessert when you go. The selection changes daily, and often includes banana pudding, cheesecake, churros or whatever else is being dreamed up. For instance, on one visit it was strongly suggested I give the strawberry crunch cake a try. A bite told me few desserts are quite like this one. I'm a big banana pudding fan, though, and theirs is spot-on.

Tammy Lou's Cafe closes at 2 p.m. each weekday, so afternoon treats aren't happening. But for the time it is open, you can be well satisfied by what you receive, a hearty meal prepared with hands that know how to make a good plate of grub.

Information: 890-6021.

Kat Robinson is an Arkansas food historian and author. Her latest, "The Great Arkansas Pie Book," is the top-rated new release in pie baking in the United States. It's available nationwide in hardcover right now.

On a recent visit to Tammy Lou's, food writer Kat Robinson was encouraged to give the strawberry crunch cake a try. "A bite told me few desserts are quite like this one," she says. (Courtesy Photo/Kat Robinson)

