She had a fiancé and a job, but that didn’t stop her

Carla Burnard had a fiancé and a job to do when she met Peter Emanuel, and she wasn't about to let his good looks sway her from either.

Carla was the manager of an upscale apartment complex in Madison, Wisc., in 1983. Peter was in medical school and he was hoping to move into a unit there with some friends.

Carla was doing the check-in process at the complex, and she liked his looks -- but she also thought he was a bit arrogant.

"So, he fills out the application and he slides it across my desk and there's no income on the application," she says. "He said, 'I'm a med student,' and I said, 'But you don't have any income.'"

She eventually cleared the matter with Peter's father, who did have income to list on the application.

The next week, as Peter got ready to move in, he asked Carla for a date.

She had expected as much, and since she was engaged she intended to tell him no.

"And I said yes. I don't know what happened," she says. "I was so flustered that I didn't even finish the check-in."

Peter hadn't specified details when he asked her out.

"He kept coming in and asking me out for this and that and he was very persistent," says Carla, who did her best to dodge him.

She said no to dinners, movies and other date-like invitations, but she decided lunch was a safe option and agreed to go when he asked, figuring she would tell him over a light meal that she was engaged and that would be that.

"I found myself kind of liking him," she says. "I thought he was super nice, super cute, and I thought I shouldn't be thinking these things if I was engaged to someone else."

She went with Peter and a group of his friends for beer and pizza.

"Then after a third date with Peter I called my mother and said, 'How do you know when you're in love?'" she says. "She said, 'Oh no...'"

Peter only had one night free each week. He had classes all week and studied on weekends for exams set for Monday mornings.

"We would have Monday evening off and then Tuesday, back to school," he says.

They made the most of Mondays, sometimes with solo dates and sometimes going out with friends.

"They would have these pinball machines and shuffleboard that were like a bowling game and we would have tournaments and see who could win," says Carla. "If we just wanted a quiet night we would just play a few games of cards or go for walks because that didn't cost anything."

Carla and Peter had dated for a year or so when he started looking into residencies to pursue after medical school.

"I wasn't going to stay in Wisconsin," he says. "I wanted to go into the southeast United States, and so I was interviewing around for those. We hadn't talked at all about marriage."

Carla auditioned for a spot with a national dance company and was anxiously awaiting news about whether she had gotten in.

"I was kind of old-fashioned and I wasn't going to ask him about getting married, but I was telling my friends that I had just had it with him," she says. "He hadn't asked me, he was not giving me any hints. He was running all over the United States looking for residency programs and he hasn't said anything to me about whether he was going to take me with him or not."

They went to dinner at a Mexican restaurant on a Friday night around that time, and they ordered an appetizer that was placed on a warmer at their table.

"I tried to slice off a piece on the end ... I flipped the entire metal pan into the air," she says.

The pan clattered against the tile floor and the restaurant went silent, all eyes on them.

"It didn't bother me, but Peter was mortified," she says. "He still proposed an hour later, and I said yes."

She was shocked but ecstatic.

"My timing was impeccable" he says. "On Saturday morning she got a call from the dance company that she had a spot."

They exchanged their vows on May 25, 1985, with about 425 guests looking on. A reception followed in a hotel, with a formal sit-down dinner and a dance band.

Peter finished medical school a week before their wedding; three weeks after they were married they moved to Birmingham, Ala.

"We didn't know a soul," she says.

The Emanuels have three children – Jennifer Bearden of Malvern and Ben Emanuel and Abby Emanuel, both of Little Rock. They have three grandchildren.

The Emanuels moved to Little Rock in 2007, when Peter was named director of the Arkansas Cancer Research Center at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

They have shared adventures, from scuba diving in the Bahamas to hiking in Scottsdale, Ariz., and they have juggled work, family and life responsibilities over the years.

"It's been a great 38 years," Carla says. "We would do it again, in a nanosecond."

If you have an interesting how-we-met story or if you know someone who does, please call (501) 425-7228 or email:

kdishongh@adgnewsroom.com