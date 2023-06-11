Shelter reimbursement program needed, Little Rock neighborhood group leader says

In the aftermath of the March 31 tornado that tore through part of Little Rock, the leader of a neighborhood group on Saturday called on the mayor to help advocate for the return of a state program that reimbursed homeowners who install shelters or safe rooms that meet federal specifications.

"I'm proud to say that this originally was a state policy for $1,000 rebates arising in the aftermath of the 1999 tornado, which so badly damaged the south end and downtown, including my house," Kathy Wells, president of the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods, said.

"They very clearly say it on the ... state emergency management department agency [website] these days this program was cut in 2016. So we very loudly want to press the city to very loudly press the state, which has cash now, to resume the $1,000 rebate for safe rooms for homes."

Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who addressed the neighborhood group on Saturday at its monthly meeting at Willie L. Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center, said he was "familiar" with the program that it "shouldn't be an issue" for the city to add it to its legislative agenda.

"We clearly have to discuss it," Scott said. "Figure out the impact it may have on the residents today. Particularly in a time now we have to be very sensitive when we're discussing permitting with all the influx of residents who are going to be rebuilding and what they could bring the cost. But as long as it's cost neutral, not necessarily a burden to residents, particularly those that are recently impacted by the tornado. I don't see that being an issue."

Scott said he didn't know why the program "transitioned in 2016 to not being done unless there was a cost factor."

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs in 2015 reported that the state program had paid out more than 20,000 rebates since it had started in 1999.

The program ended in 2016, according to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management website.

Wells also advocated the city to go "after every state dollar and every federal dollar we can grab our hands on" when it comes to installing safe rooms in city buildings.

"According to the research we have done, federal authorities will give a 75/25% match program to the city of Little Rock for building a community safe room." Wells said. "Let's have a city policy in Little Rock that from now on every city building includes a safe room.

"What other building plans we have sitting there coming through the pipeline, and there are many, tack on another line item that says 'and safe room' and then go after that federal money so that you're only going to be paying for 25% of the cost."

"I totally agree," Scott said. "For the city buildings, yes, I don't see that being an issue."

Scott then added: "I just want to be clear, I'm sharing that I think we can definitely support it from a city building standpoint. ... I think that's something that's definitely forward thinking with a public safety mindset, definitely want to take some time to do some research on how it impacts citywide from a building standpoint."

Scott was asked if it would be possible to make it part of city code to have safe rooms included in new building construction.

"It's possible, what would have to happen is we would have to make that proposal to the Planning Commission and the Planning Commission would have to adopt," Scott said. "So that's why I am coming short of just saying yes. Because there's a process in place."

Norman Hodges, another member of the coalition, brought up that some residents impacted by the tornado are having issues with insurance companies when it came to clearing debris from their backyards.

Scott said the average resident may not be aware that the city cannot not go onto private property to clear debris.

"The insurance company is supposed to work to get those trees down so they can get to the curb for the city's contract or city public works to pick up because of those issues," Scott said.

However, he said Little Rock had been recently awarded a $1 million federal grant to go towards helping clear debris on private property.

"Clearly, we're gonna have to get permission to go to those backyards to help those residents," Scott said. "Again, it's only a million dollars. So we don't know how much we can do. And so that may be helpful to some folks who are still waiting on the insurance company."