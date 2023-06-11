‘Sound of Muses’ graces Spa City; ‘Sylvia’ comes to Rogers

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC

'Sound of Muses'

The Muses Project of Hot Springs presents "Sound of Muses -- Broadway Cabaret," a "best of Broadway" concert, 7 p.m. Friday at the Woodlands Auditorium at the Ponce de Leon Center, 1101 DeSoto Blvd., Hot Springs Village; and 3 p.m. Saturday and June 18 at the Muses Cultural Arts Center, 428 Orange St., Hot Springs. Tickets are $35. Call (501) 609-9811 or visit themusesproject.org.

The Muses' professional troupe (including baritone Stacey Murdock of Portland, Ore.; tenor Tim Stoddard of Pittsburgh; mezzo-soprano Jeanne Bennet of Palm Beach, Fla.; and Muses' founder and general director, soprano Deleen Davidson of Hot Springs) join instrumentalists, young singers and dancers for a program of songs from 20th-century shows, including "The Sound of Music," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Hello, Dolly!," "South Pacific" and "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

Admission to a student performance at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Muses Cultural Arts Center is free to students and teachers; call (501) 609-9811 to register. A performance for the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council is at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cabe Hall, Regional Arts Center, 321 W. Fourth St., Texarkana. Call (903) 792-8681 for ticket information.

THEATER

'Sylvia' in Rogers

A couple (Michael Weir as Greg and Rissa Webber as Kate) who have moved into Manhattan after 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs find their marriage at risk because of his relationship with a foundling dog in "Sylvia" by A.R. Gurney. Arkansas Public Theatre stages the play, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and June 22-24 and 2 p.m. June 25 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St, Rogers. Tickets are $20-$40. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org.

ART

'Small Works' sought

July 21 is the deadline for artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry to submit up to three works of art on paper, no larger than 18 x 24 inches, for the Arkansas Arts Council's 2024 "Small Works on Paper" exhibition. Works must have been completed within the last two years. Fee is $15, $20 for two entries, $25 for three entries. Membership to the registry is free and open to all Arkansans age 18 or older. Submit entries online at arkansasarts.org.

Juror Laura Blereau, curator of exhibitions at the Newcomb Art Museum at Tulane University in New Orleans, will select a maximum of 40 pieces for the exhibition, which will tour the state starting in January at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock.

Michael Weir plays Greg, Rissa Webber plays Kate and Lily Jo Ayres plays the title role in Arkansas Public Theatre's production of "Sylvia," opening Friday in Rogers. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



