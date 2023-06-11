State investigation reports detail wide-ranging election complaints and sanctions in Phillips County

A state panel has issued sanction letters to a candidate, poll supervisor and local election official in Phillips County after reviewing a series of wide-ranging complaints alleging violations of state law in the county during last year's general election.

The sanctions adopted earlier this year by the State Board of Election Commissioners were detailed in investigation reports released Thursday and Friday by Chris Madison, the board's legal counsel, 30 days after officials sent the sanction letters.

The board, at the recommendation of its staff, opted to send Helena-West Helena Mayor Christopher Franklin, who was running for office at the time of the election, a letter of warning after election investigators found he assisted a voter at a polling location and engaged in a heated argument with a poll watcher and his opponent.

In a report released Thursday, investigators said the voter Franklin helped was not related to him within two degrees of consanguinity. In an interview with state officials, Franklin said he was not aware that the law allows a candidate to only assist a voter who is within the second degree.

Franklin told investigators the voter he was helping was having trouble casting her ballot because her poll location changed during redistricting. He claimed that after he entered the poll to help with the registration issue, he was confronted by Phillis Rains, a certified poll watcher. Franklin said Rains, who began filming him, became argumentative and accused him of entering when he was not allowed to do so, according to the report.

State officials found Franklin and poll workers had "extended discussions" about whether a candidate may be present in a polling location to assist a voter. The confrontation led to officers from the Helena-West Helena police department being called to the poll.

"Staff's review of body camera footage evidences a chaotic scene of voters, election officials, candidates, police, and others all congregated within 100 (feet) of the entry/exit door of the poll," wrote investigators in the report.

Investigators noted that Franklin did not assist the voter in marking or casting her ballot. When the voter went to vote, Franklin went to speak with the crowd that had gathered outside. He began exchanging words with then-Mayor Kevin Smith. Franklin yelled that Smith should "shut-up" to which Smith responded that Franklin "shut-up," according to the report.

Franklin moved towards Smith but law enforcement officers and others kept the two separated. Eventually, law enforcement officers broke up "the gaggle" gathered in front of the poll so voting could resume, according to the report.

In a separate action, poll supervisor Laurie Bernard received a letter of reprimand for arriving late to a polling location on Election Day. In a report released Friday, investigators said voting did not start until after 9 a.m. because Bernard was not present on time with the key and codes needed to open and access the equipment. State law requires that polling locations are to be open for voting at 7:30 a.m. on Election Day, according to the report.

Bernard said the late start was "completely my fault," testifying she had not been sleeping well due to personal issues and overslept on the morning of the election, officials said in the report.

"When she woke, she jumped up and immediately travelled to Elaine to work the poll," investigators wrote.

Bernard told state officials she had experienced difficulties in activating some of the election equipment and claimed her poll was staffed with new poll workers.

Staff also recommended Bernard receive a letter of instruction after she questioned in a moment of confusion whether a candidate could enter a polling location to vote.

"The evidence did find that the Elaine polling location was a chaotic environment and was further complicated by the Supervisor's tardiness in opening the poll," board staff said.

Investigators noted that evidence suggested this allegation was a result of insufficient training by senior election officials.

The board also approved sending County Clerk Shakria Winfield a letter of instruction after investigators found her predecessor, who oversaw last year's general election, did not properly process inactive voters.

Board staff discovered the deficiency while investigating an allegation that a person convicted of a murder in the second degree was on the county's voting rolls. While investigators determined the person was on the rolls, they were listed as an inactive voter. Staff were unable to find evidence that notice of the person's conviction was provided to the county clerk, according to a report release Thursday.

The sanctions come after a monitor reported several issues with Phillips County's general election to the state board in November. Officials and lawmakers last year also criticized the county over a delay in reporting vote counts.

An investigative report released earlier this month documented that local officials had to issue printed PDFs of ballots for the first day and a half of early voting because of programming errors. The finding led the board to decertify all three members of the Phillips County Election Commission for two federal election cycles starting July 1.

Martin Rawls, the Republican Party chair for Phillips County, said in a written statement Friday his party has elected Jay Southard and Barbara King as its two commissioners. Jerome Turner, chair of the Democratic Party for Phillips County, said in a phone call Friday his party plans to hold elections for its one seat on the commission later this month.