Stuttgart woman claims Miss Arkansas crown

Cori Keller, 25, of Stuttgart was crowned the 2023 Miss Arkansas on Saturday night.

The outgoing Miss Arkansas, Ebony Mitchell, crowned her successor in front of a cheering crowd and a group of dozens of candidates as purple confetti rained down at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.

"Feeding the Future: Collaborative Solutions to Hunger" is Keller's social impact initiative, which she will spend the year dedicated to furthering as Miss Arkansas.

Before claiming the Miss Arkansas title, Keller won the Miss Metro competition to qualify for the state competition. She is a graduate of Arkansas State University.









"I am just overwhelmed," Keller said after her Miss Arkansas win was announced. She said she was looking forward to serving the state in her new role.

Keller was one of 15 finalists, narrowed down to five semifinalists, who were named at the beginning of the final competition Saturday night. The 15 finalists participated in personal interviews with the judges, took questions onstage and competed in talent, health and fitness, and evening gown categories. The five semifinalists participated in a moderated onstage conversation, a new addition to this year's competition. The health and fitness category was another new addition to the competition lineup.

Asked by the onstage conversation moderator D.J. Williams of KARK what cause the Miss America organization should officially promote, Keller became teary. Her father, she said, was watching the competition from a hospital ICU as the result of cardiovascular disease.

"Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of Americans," Keller said, her voice becoming thick with emotion. "Because of preventative medicine, my dad is alive right now and watching this broadcast."

In the talent portion of the competition, contestants showcased their skills, which ranged from acro jazz and ventriloquism to tap dancing, vocal performances and playing the violin.

Keller performed a tap routine to the song "Workin'," exuding confidence and receiving loud cheers from the audience.

For her victory, Keller will receive a $30,000 scholarship. The nonprofit Miss Arkansas Scholarship Foundation, which raises money for the scholarships awarded in the Miss Arkansas pageant, also awarded every contestant $400.

Competitors who won preliminary category competitions won additional scholarships. Keller won overall evening wear. Camille Cathey, 21, won overall health and fitness. Brooke Bradford, 21, won overall conversation. Nia Rene'e Kelly, 19, won overall talent.

Keller will represent the state as Miss Arkansas at the Miss America 2024 pageant later this year. The location and date for the national competition have not yet been announced.

Cathey was this year's runner up. Bradford; Kennedy Holland, 18; and Callie Scherry, 22, made up the rest of the top 5.