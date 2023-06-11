Teammate pushing DB toward Hogs

University of Arkansas defensive back target Chris Johnson II is getting recruited by Razorback co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, secondary coach Deron Wilson and his teammate, defensive back Jaden Allen, who has committed to the Hogs.

Johnson, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Aledo, Texas, visited Fayetteville in March and will return for an official visit on June 16-18 along with Allen.

Allen accumulated scholarship offers from Alabama, Texas, LSU, Southern Cal, Michigan State, LSU and other schools during the recruiting process before choosing Arkansas in April.

"Jaden definitely wants me to be a Razorback," Johnson said. "We've talked a lot about it a lot in the locker room and hanging out with each other. He tells me all the time he talks to Coach Wilson and Coach Woodson wanting me to be a Razorback and how bad he wants me to be a Razorback. It's possibility."

Johnson has offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Boston College, Louisville, Tulane, Duke, Utah State and other schools. He said he's ready to see Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman, Woodson and Wilson again.

"I haven't seen Coach Wilson, Coach Woodson in a while, so getting to see them again and Coach Pittman," Johnson said of what he wants to accomplish. "Getting a real feel for the campus this time because last time, I went to a little junior day."

On3.com rates Johnson as a 4-star recruit, the No. 31 cornerback and No. 285 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

He had 33 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and 2 recovered fumbles as a junior for the Class 5A Division I state champion Bearcats. Johnson said he often thinks about about playing with Allen in college.

"It's definitely one of those thing I sit back and like think about it type of moments because we've talked about it since middle school about going to college together, and it could be a reality," he said. "That's a real cool moment."

Wilson and Woodson are always in contact.

"I talk to Coach Wilson at least if not every day, every other day," Johnson said. "Same with Coach Woodson. Like I said, just getting back up there and getting to see them and be around them. I can't wait."

Johnson and Wilson spoke Monday as he was coming back from a church camp in Florida.

"We had a long, 20-minute talk about life and things outside of football and how he can help me as a man and as a football player," Johnson said. "Develop me as a person in this world, make it in this world. It's like Coach Wilson and Coach Woodson, they've always been real to me. They're never going to sugarcoat anything. I know if I go there, I'll give 100% with what they're telling me right now."

Johnson wrapped up an unofficial visit to Oregon earlier this week before making his way to Arizona State for an official visit this weekend. He plans to return to Oregon for an official on June 21-13.

His father played cornerback at Louisville from 2001-02 before going on to play for the Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens from 2003-12.

"I know my dad has definitely played a big role in where I'm at now," Johnson said. "I tell everyone this story: When I was in middle school, I didn't even play football. I played basketball. I got back into football my freshman year and I was on the freshman B team, but my dad still had faith in me.

"He saw the potential when no one else did and stayed on me about training, working out. Just trusting the process really. Hearing it from him is different because he didn't always have it easy and his route wasn't the easiest, so when he said trust the process, I know it means something."

Johnson also said he is looking to announce his decision soon.

"I'll plan on making my decision on the Fourth of July," he said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com