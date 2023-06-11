Texas DB feels wanted in Fayetteville

Arkansas defensive back target Ahkhari Johnson left Fayetteville after his official visit knowing he was wanted.

“It was really good,” Johnson said. “They made me feel like I am a priority here. They made me feel like they really want me here. It was a good visit overall. I like all the coaching staff.

“They're really good. They showed me a lot of attention. I just had fun.”

Johnson, 5-11, 180, of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove, has offers from Arkansas, TCU, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas State and other schools.

He’s being recruited by Arkansas secondary coach Deron Wilson and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

“They are both really cool dudes,” said Johnson, who’s a 3-star recruit by On3.com. “I talk to them a lot. We've got to build a relationship and it's all good.”

He left little doubt where the Razorbacks stand after the trip.

“At the top, for sure,” he said.

Johnson, who’s being recruited to play cornerback, completed 86 of 170 passes for 1,710 yards and 21 touchdowns, and he rushed 117 times for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

He plans to visit TCU and Stanford next, but is uncertain on a timeframe for a decision.

“I don't have a date. I plan on sometime before this season starts,” he said.

Johnson, who has a 3.9 grade point average, plans to study business in college. Having former Pleasant Grove product and current Razorbacks defensive end Landon Jackson on campus helps.

“I went to high school with him,” Johnson said. “Played with him my freshman year. Just having somebody here that I already know is just another level of comfort.”