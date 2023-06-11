That Oklahoma, er, stuff: Russell and the Tulsa Sound

There's a story that during one of Leon Russell's recording sessions in the early 1970s, Elton John, then arguably the world's biggest pop star and a great admirer of Russell's, dropped in.

As Russell sat down at the piano, Captain Fantastic allegedly yelled out: "Play that Oklahoma s***, Leon!"

There's no reason to doubt the veracity of this story, even if we can't be sure of the expletives. But I've heard the story told in a few different ways. Once it was legendary Wrecking Crew guitarist Tommy Tedesco, the Los Angeles session wizard who advised a young and nervous Russell playing for the first time at a Phil Spector session, to relax and simply give 'em the old Sooner State excrement.

But